Top 10 eco-friendly face & body scrubs

by hellofashion.com /

Odds are, if you’ve ever used an exfoliator, body scrub or even toothpaste you’ve probably unknowingly used a product containing microbeads. Recently banned in the US and Canada, the problem with microbeads is that our sewage systems aren’t designed to filter them out and so they end up in our oceans, threatening marine life and polluting the food chain.

As today (8th June) marks World Oceans Day, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite eco-friendly face and body scrubs that use natural exfoliants to buff away dead skin without hurting the environment...

