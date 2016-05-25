This is how to apply highlighter

Following on from Kim Kardashian's surprising confession that she's so over contouring, we have the latest make-up trend that you need to know about. If selfie queen Kim says it's time to put down the contour kit, you know it makes sense.

It couldn't have come at a better time, really. As the weather heats up, the last thing anybody wants is to be caked in multiple make-up products that will inevitable melt off of your face - leaving you looking a mess.

Make like Kim Kardashian and ditch the contour kit

Now it's all about heart highlighting, using just one product and the right technique to achieve that sun-kissed glow.

Here's how to do it:

It's all about heart highlighting now

"From the middle of your nose follow your brush up and then round of top of the eyebrows, along the temples and, before finishing at the cupid bow of the lips, complete the look with an upwards curl just under the cheek bone."

Speaking recently at the Vogue 100 Festival in London, Kim said: "I think right now it's more about nontouring, like real skin with less make-up on it. I'm trying to wear less… and my husband loves me without make-up. Now when I travel I just bring a small make-up case, and I'm content with that."

Use Airbase HD Micro Finish Powder in Glow to get a beautiful bronzed look, while allowing skin to breathe and giving your make-up a radiant finish.

