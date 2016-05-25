Nail lovers: If you like to stay one step ahead when it comes to your talons, then this is a trend for you. Originating from South Korea, bracelet nails are taking over the internet – and we can see why.



Eun Kyung Park is the nail guru behind this amazing and one of her regular customers has revealed all about the process. Alicia Yoon confirmed real tiny charms are used and that the process can take more than two hours!

Bracelet nails have taken over South Korea - and the internet

She told Byrdie: "Bracelet nails are her latest thing. She was inspired by friendship bracelets and a little bit of fun. It's an interesting look because she used real string and it looks like it's actually wrapped around your nail.



"She uses rhinestones but also tiny metal charms and circles that she loops around the string which she then places on the nail using tweezers."

The process uses real charms and can take more than two hours to complete

And, because of the intricate bracelet detailing, the rest of the nail can be simple, letting the sparkly charms do the talking.



Alicia added: "You will see the impressive details when you take a closer look, versus designs that are flashier. It was the first time I had ever seen the design and I really loved it."



