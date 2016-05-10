A look at Kylie Jenner's newest beauty venture

Kylie Jenner is taking over the beauty world! After the enormous success of her Lip Kit, the superstar has released a brand new nail polish line.



In collaboration with SinfulColors, the line features a series of brightly-coloured shades, in line with Kylie's own personal, experimental style.





"Loving my new denim and bling collection now [at Walgreens]," she wrote alongside a snap of herself posing with the new range on Instagram.



Fans were clearly excited at the prospect of new Kylie beauty products, with the picture gaining over 1,0004,0742 likes in just four days.





Speaking in a statement about her new venture, Kylie said: "I am so excited to be working with Sinful Colours on my own nail colour collections!



"I've taken all the colours and trends that I love for these limited-edition sets. I love being creative with my nails and sharing my artistic choices with my fans.



"With this collection with SinfulColors I'll be able to offer my fans the polish they need to get my favourite styles at an affordable price. I can't wait for everyone to see what we've done."



The Sinful Shine shade is the first of four limited edition collections launching every month between May-August 2016. One collection will launch per month. £3, available exclusively at Superdrug.