If you have naturally thin hair, you'll know what a nightmare it can be trying to give your locks some fullness. There are a lot of things you can do to achieve the illusion of fullness, and here's our top 10 tips.



Don't



Use shampoos with sulphates and silicones



These ingredients are added to make the shampoo feel thicker and give it more of a lather, but in reality they can leave your hair looking limp and flat.

Make thin-looking hair a thing of the past!

Bleach too much



It doesn't take a genius to know that constantly dying your hair is very bad. If you hit the bleach too often your hair will become seriously thin and brittle. Instead opt for a colour as close to your natural shade as possible for minimal upkeep.



Over heat



When drying and straightening hair, it's important to use a good quality heat defence. Try not to stretch out the hair too much, especially when using a round brush, as this will lose all of your hair's natural volume.



Do



Use Velcro rollers



After drying, use a few Velcro rollers on the crown of your hair. Leave them in while you're getting ready and, just before taking them out, spritz on some texturizing spray for maximum bounce.

Use a good quality dry shampoo in between washes

Replace washes with dry shampoo



This is not as gross as it sounds. It's actually not good to wash your hair every day, and you'll achieve instant fullness with a decent dry shampoo. We recommend Batiste, which comes in a variety of formulations and shades.



Make the most of your bed head



You might think it's better to apply the dry shampoo in the morning, but it will work much better if you sleep on it. As you move around in your sleep, the oils in your hair will absorb the dry shampoo and give you a natural bounce. This also works with baby powder.



Get the chop!



If your hair is naturally thin you're best off asking your stylist for a shorter look. Longer hair will look even thinner, but shorter looks will look instantly thicker. Add in some layers for maximum fullness!

Invest in a thickening tonic, such as this one from Aveda

Give your locks a boost



Invest in a good quality thickening tonic. We recommend Aveda, which is proven to make hair look thicker after just one use. It's super easy to use and is 97 per cent naturally derived.

Get your vitamins



Your overall health can have an impact on the condition of your hair. If you have deficiencies in minerals such as zinc or iron, the growth and thickness of your locks will be stunted.



Have a massage



It's important to keep the hair follicles stimulated as this will encourage thicker growth. Indulge in a weekly head massage and not only will your tresses benefit but you'll feel relaxed, too!