Did you know that, if detected early enough, 90 per cent of skin cancers can be treated? That's why skincare brand La Roche-Posay has launched its 2016 SKINCHECKER campaign.



Starring two of the cutest actors we've ever seen, the campaign video aims to encourage us not only to check our own skin for abnormalities, but to keep an eye on our loved ones too. The key areas to check regularly are: the scalp, face, back, torso, arms, hands and legs.

This cat and dalmation are teaching us how to check for abnormalities

There's also a helpful ABCDE guide to checking skin on the La Roche-Posay website, making it so easy to be aware of what to look out for.



With the warmer weather and holiday season upon us, it's important to know how to stay safe in the sun. Simple things like seeking shade between noon and 4pm, reapplying sun cream generously and frequently and following an after sun beauty regime can help to keep your skin healthy.

Do what the cute animals say!

It's also very important to remember little ones under three should not have prolonged contact with the sun and babies should always be treated with SPF50+ before going outside on sunny days.



And don't believe the rumour that using sun protection will stop you from tanning. If anything, applying a good quality SPF all over will stop your tan from going patchy and you'll be able to enjoy the sun guilt-free.



