Shay Mitchell reveals her 'pinch me' moment – and her easy-to-follow beauty tips

Shay Mitchell is no stranger to lights, camera, action, having starred in hit TV show Pretty Little Liars since 2010.



Now, her talent will be seen on the big screen in Mother’s Day, a role which marked a huge moment in Shay's career.



"I just couldn’t believe it," the face of Bioré skincare tells HELLO! "I think the entire time I was like, pinch me!"

We're not surprised that Shay was so delighted – the ensemble movie also stars Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts. But is she nervous about joining such a star cast?



"Oh my gosh, absolutely," says the Friends fan. "I was playing opposite Jen which was quite surreal. Obviously getting to work with Garry Marshall and getting to play the new wife to Timothy Olyphant is not really a bad set up."

Since stepping on to set in Atlanta, the 29-year-old, who just celebrated her birthday on April 10 with a spin class benefiting Together One Heart, was quickly welcomed with open arms by Jennifer and the rest of the cast.



"It was them just making me feel comfortable and being a really positive energy on set," she shares. "They showed me that even with all that success and everything, you can still be excited to be where you are and very grateful."



Shay reunited with Jennifer and Julia at the L.A. premiere on April 13 looking extra glam in a gold Temperley London gown. For her big night, she brought along her "best friend" – her grandma!

It is clear that good genes runs in the family. For the Canadian beauty, who is back on the Pretty Little Liars' set filming season 7, it’s important though to stick with a regimen...



SHAY’S TIPS FOR LOOKING YOUR BEST:



Be disciplined: "It’s about having a regular routine," she explains. Shay makes sure to take off her makeup every night and swears by weekly exfoliation.



Indulge yourself: She likes to have mini-spa days at home – or even at work! "Bioré has these one-minute self-heating masks that I’m obsessed with," she says. "I’ll bring them to set."



Stay active: "I love boxing," she says. "I like taking advantage of being outside in L.A. because the weather is so nice here."



Find what works for you: "I really do believe in using products you trust."



Shay’s faves: Bioré's Baking Soda Pore Cleanser, £3.49, Baking Soda Cleansing Scrub ; One minute self-heating masks, £7.99