If you’re feeling inspired by the London Marathon to up your health and fitness game and have no plans over the bank holiday, make a beeline for North London. Playing host to the Be:Fit festival, expect everything from inspirational talks from yogis, pro trainers, chefs and even Olympians, including Dame Kelly Holmes.

Be:FIT London is back

Dedicated to top-to-toe wellbeing, if you consider a workout one of life’s great pleasures, you can’t be without your trainers and neon lycra or you’re a mess when you can’t see your yoga mat, this three-day extravaganza is for you.



Browsers are welcome but if you’re feeling fit and fired up, you can try one of the legendary classes from 1Rebel while a silent disco is the perfect place to work up a sweat and earn yourself a protein pancake or two from The Oatly Kitchen. Serving up different dishes throughout the day, it’s also where you’ll find famous foodies like James Duigan, Amelia Freer and Madelaine Shaw dispensing healthy eating advise, recipes and menus for keen cooks.

Indulge in beauty treatments, new clcothing collections and free health checks!

Plus there are beauty treatments, new clothing collections and free health checks on tap so if you’re worried about that post-gym hair-do scuppering your Saturday night plans, you don’t need to be!



Be:Fit is at Islington Business Design Centre, Angel and tickets cost £25. To book or for more info visit https://telegraph-be-fit.eventgenius.co.uk/