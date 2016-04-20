MAC gives us major 90s nostalgia with new Troll-inspired collection

Remember Good Luck Trolls, those neon-haired, cute but also a bit creepy, plastic dolls of your childhood? Well, they're getting their own make-up collaboration!



Yes, you read right. The collection has been created to celebrate the upcoming Trolls movie – starring Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick – and is called Good Luck Trolls.





The range is called #MacGoodLuckTrolls, and is predictably very brightly coloured – it's set to include a variety of lipsticks, gloss, shimmer and glitter in shades of blue, neon yellow, hot pink. The names are as fun as the concept – think Dance Off Pants Off, Glitter Grunge and Bubble Butt Mag.





Speaking of the dolls, that "have evoked love and joy," MAC creative director James Gager says, "MAC Cosmetics celebrates pop culture and fantasy – and brings these enchanting characters to life – through this eclectic, bright-hued collection."



The collection will be available online from 28 July.