Her glossy locks are the epitome of hair goals for many, and Cheryl is back with a new campaign to help you achieve her look. The former Girls Aloud singer has debuted another photo shoot with L'Oreal – revealing her #ColourObsession.



The 32-year-old looks as sensational as usual in the new images and, as they were taken in the style of a music video, it's no wonder Cheryl looks completely at home.

Cheryl dazzles in the new campaign

If you want to make like Cheryl, swishing your hair around and purring "You're worth it", then you need to get your hands on the new L'Oreal Preference Infinia.



Discussing the new product, the Fight For This Love hit maker said: "Colour is my passion, colour is my life… My hair colour is Preference 5.3. It's intense, it's undeniable, it's my hair colour obsession. Fall in love with colour again with my new Preference Infinia."

The singer also revealed how you can get her look

The beauty brand's latest product comes with a Colour Extender, which is 'like a booster shot for hair' and helps make the colour last for up to two months.



Hair colourist Amiee Wilson said: "The most flattering way to add warmth to Cheryl's hair was to use L'Oreal Paris Preference in 5.3 to slightly lift the root and inject a blend of golden tone to the ends. The beauty of using Preference Infinia is that the colour is achievable in one box, it's easy to use, very effective and offers up to eight weeks of lustrous colour. The warm golden tones have injected a touch of elegance, shine and glamour back into Cheryl's hair."