When it comes to tanning, most of us reach for the bottle to achieve that just-stepped-off-a-beach look. But with so many brands and shades available, it's easy for you to end up streaky, patchy and darker than you hoped.



But leading tan expert St. Tropez has come to the rescue. Its new app aims to provide wannabe bronze goddesses with an easy way to determine the right product for them. Whether that's gradual or instant, light or dark, mousse or lotion. See – there are a lot of options to choose from.

Fake tanning doesn't always result in this

The Tan Finder will prompt users to answer some simple questions in order to find their ultimate St. Tropez. Give the app details of your needs and the occasion, and it will do all the work for you.



Steve Rogers, Haygarth's Executive Creative Director, said: "Because we designed the Tan Finder to behave as a single-screen app, we removed the usual overhead of a mobile website, allowing us to optimise responsiveness and maximise screen-real estate. So from social media app, into diagnostic tool and through to tailored result – with links out to purchase – we've created a seamless experience."

But the new app from St. Tropez looks set to change that

And because of St. Tropez's expertise, you can be sure you'll end up with the perfect tan – exactly the shade you're after.

Jacqueline Burchell, Global Marketing and Product Development Director, added: "As the global leading tan brand, we know how important it is for every St. Tropez customer to achieve their ultimate tan, whatever the occasion. That's exactly why we've used innovative social technology to create the St. Tropez Tan Finder." If you want to try out the Tan Finder, just head to the St. Tropez website!