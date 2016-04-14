If you're a sun worshipper, the best thing about going on holiday is the gorgeous bronzed look you – hopefully – return to the UK with. But in order to achieve that post-beach glow, many choose not to apply sun protection, believing it will damage their tanning potential.



This is not true. In fact, the only thing going au natural on the beach will damage is your skin. And possibly your health.

Here's how to stay safe in the sun

These are the top myths associated with sunscreen, and the truth behind them.



SPF stops you from tanning



False. When your skin burns, it peels, which leaves you with a patchy tan. Wearing SPF allows your skin to tan gradually and if anything, makes your tan last longer.



You can't get burnt if you're in the water



Fiction! Water lures us into a false sense of security. As it cools, and because we often immerse ourselves in it, we can't feel the heat from the sun and we believe the sun isn't reaching the parts of our body covered by the water. However this isn't the case. Water actually reflects the sun's rays making us more exposed, we just can't feel it.



SPF gives you 100% protection



False. There is no such thing as 100% protection, so don't be fooled and be aware of how much time you're spending in direct sunlight.



Layering SPFs gives you added protection



Incorrect. Applying SPF 15 on top of an SPF 5 will not give you the same protection as an SPF 20.



You can't burn if you're inside



False. UVA rays can travel through glass, so if you're driving or sitting by a window you should wear SPF.



Check out our top picks for looking after your skin head-to-toe

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY