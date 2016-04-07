Last year it was all about the silver and rainbow hair trends, but brunette is making a comeback. Gone are the days when blondes had more fun – now women are making like Kim Kardashian and reaching for the darker dyes.



As well as darker tresses, people are also chasing bigger hair now – with Amazon.co.uk reporting big rises in the sales of brunette hair dyes and round brushes, used to achieve bouncy curls.

Victoria Beckham's brunette tresses are inspiring the nation

Sebastien Oebel, beauty store manager at Amazon.co.uk claims darker haired celebrities have influenced the increases, with people wanting a more natural look this year.



He said: "Last year we saw a trend for women and men dying their hair grey, resulting in an 80 per cent year-on-year uplift in sales of grey hair dye.



"This year we're going back to our roots and emulating the darker shades of well-known celebrities, such as Victoria Beckham, Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Kit Harington."

Kylie Jenner's wig collection is also having an impact

If going for a brighter colour, people are now more inclined to choose a wig thanks to Kylie Jenner changing her locks almost every time she steps out.

Amazon reports a 90 per cent growth in the sale of wigs compared to last year, which makes sense in order to achieve a quick, dramatic makeover without making any permanent changes.



And who spends the most on haircare products? According to statistics, Southampton and Bristol buy more products than anywhere else in the UK – but DIY changes are becoming increasingly popular up and down the country, with hair products seeing a huge 430 per cent growth in sales year-on-year.