Oscar winner Steve McQueen directs new Burberry campaign

Burberry are known for working with some of the most influential people in the showbiz industry.



And their latest campaign was no exception – they tapped Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen to shoot their latest campaign.

Rising stars Josh Whitehouse and Amber Anderson star in the campaign





The 12 Years A Slave director spent three days filming in London for the brand's new male fragrance.



The short film depicts a couple's romantic weekend in the capital and features rising stars Josh Whitehouse, who is a musician, and model and actress Amber Anderson.







Speaking about the campaign, Steve said: "I wanted to do a film about a dirty weekend – when one could take oneself out of the everyday and just be together with someone. To me, the story was about two people who have just met but who are deeply in love.



"This is the highest point of their love, or their passion. And I loved the idea that things happen – you know that time in life when you're with someone and all you can think about is them? And all they think about is you?



Steve McQueen on set with Christopher Bailey





"You walk past a bookshop, "Oh, I know she would love that." Or, she walks past a clothing store, "Oh, I know he would love that." So you're both intertwined with each other. That's what I wanted to portray."



As well as the released imagery and film, Mr. Burberry will also have its very own Discover channel on Snapchat for 24 hours where it will offer style and fragrance content, including tailoring and grooming tips.



