Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid caused a stir in the fashion world when they walked the runway for Balmain earlier this month seemingly having swapped hair colours.



It was later revealed Kendall and Gigi, both 20, were simply wearing wigs, but they undoubtedly shocked with the contrasting hues. The wigs looked so real that it was almost hard to believe Kendall really hadn't decided blondes have more fun.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner caused a stir when they stepped out wearing the wigs

Now it's been revealed where the supermodels got the lifelike wigs from; Balmain Hair Couture – and it looks like you'll soon be able to switch up your hair as much as your lip colour.



The brand isn't new, having been around for over 30 years, but it currently only stocks hair care products to the public. However, following the flurry of excitement over Kendall and Gigi's wig, they're expanding.



CEO Stewart Guliker told BoF: "Changing your lips from purple to red, that's nice and you can get a reaction. But changing your hair – it's a shock effect. That's what people do and like to do and be noticed."

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to changing up her hair colour

Kendall's little sister Kylie, 18, is well known for her love of wigs, and regularly steps out with a different hair colour. But Kendall has insisted she prefers to keep it natural.



Writing on her website, she explained: "It was totally surreal when Gigi and I took our blonde Balmain runway wigs to IRL after the show! I almost felt like I was a different person. Those wigs are SO uncomfortable, though. (I don't know how Kylie does it!)



"I would do a wig again, but dyeing my hair would ruin it. I'm a brunette, through and through – that's just me. It's fun to have alter-egos!"