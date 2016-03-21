Why you need to add this step to your skincare regime

Face masks are the ultimate luxury for your skin. But, it turns out, we have been missing a step this whole time...



Origins has launched the first ever face mask primer, the Origins Maskimizer Skin-Optimizing Mask Primer, and it's left us wondering what we did before. A facial mist that preps your skin to ensure you're getting the most out of your favourite face masks, the skincare brand have truly put in the groundwork on this one and produced something totally innovative.



Infused with the brand's special formula of 'marine algae extract', the spray helps the mask formula spread more evenly and boosts the performance by ensuring that all of the active ingredients and skin-perfecting nutrients penetrate your skin as much as possible.





We gave it a go on one side of our face, in order to really tell the difference. First off, it's so much easier to apply the face mask after using, especially seeing as you've normally just washed and dried your face.



Secondly, our skin was so much smoother on the side we'd used the primer once the face mask had been washed off.



Give it a go and let us know what you think!

Origins Maskimizer Skin-Optimizing Mask Primer, £16.65