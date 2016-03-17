#NoFacetune – we're loving Instagram's new beauty trend

by hellofashion.com /

With so many incredible beauty apps on the market, it's tempting to smooth out our imperfections or add a filter to our selfies to give your skin a subtle glow before posting.

In fact, Kim Kardashian has openly spoken about her love of the app Perfect365 in the past to touch up her selfies, while other celebrities and bloggers rely on FaceTune to ensure a flawless complexion.



But there is a new movement on Instagram that calls for unretouched selfies, with both men and women uploading pictures with the hashtag #NoFacetune.

We love this filter-free trend – it's encouraging women everywhere to embrace their natural beauty.


Model Jourdan Dunn has previously spoken about not using filters, posting an incredibly beautiful selfie and putting it all down to good make-up.

"When you don't need a filter because of your make up artist," she captioned the snap.


What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below