Exclusive: When HELLO! Fashion met the Delevingne sisters...

Delevingne is one of the most powerful names in fashion. So we were delighted to sit down with sisters Poppy and Chloe Delevingne to talk all things style, beauty and weddings...



From the moment we sat down with the stunning duo, who were recently announced as the new Global Brand Ambassadors of Wella System Professional, it was clear they were very close and at ease with one another, laughing and joking as they shared anecdotes and beauty secrets.

Speaking about working with her sister for the haircare brand, Poppy said: "It's so exciting because I get to work with Chloe. It has been so much fun and something that we can really cherish doing together." They were just missing their little sister Cara, who, the girls told us, is "super busy at the moment".



The reason for their involvement in the brand? "We are such hair people," said Chloe. "For me, beauty is about hair. If I'm having a good hair day, I'm having a good day."



"It can make or break my mood!" added Poppy.

Given the fact that she has two children, Chloe admits that her beauty regime is minimal – "I take vitamins and try to wash my face before going to bed!"



But Poppy, who is a model, revealed that she takes time to check out new products and puts a lot of effort into her skincare regime.



"I do a lot of shoots so I have to be a bit more regimented with my skincare than Chloe," she said.



"I always remove all of my make-up before I go to sleep and I've started using these incredible skin products from a brand called NBR – I use their face wash, serum and moisturiser."

Her top tip, however, is something much more affordable. "I swear by coconut oil," she said.



"I put it all over my body. When I'm feeling a bit dehydrated and I need that little extra TLC, I always think it's better to go natural and I adore coconut oil."



As for red carpet preparation, sleep is a must for Poppy.



"For big events, I make sure I'm well-rested. Sleep – it's such an obvious one but it really is the key to looking rested. Otherwise, that's it. Going to events and being in front of the camera becomes part of the job so you can't do too much to prepare for it."



Poppy, 29, has been a model since she was 17, and changing her hair up for shoots, as well as dyeing it, has taken its toll on her tresses. Cue Wella's System Professional, which has "totally transformed my hair".



"These products have been a real gamechanger for me," she said. "My hair is so unruly and does whatever it wants, but now I feel like I've tamed the beast.



"My hair feels better than it ever has done."



Poppy, who tied the knot with her longterm love James Cook last year, opened up about the wedding and revealed that it's sparked a career interest for her...

"I loved doing it so much that everyone has suggested I become a wedding planner," she said. Chloe agreed: "She totally should. She was so good at it – she was really into it without ever stepping into bridezilla territory."



Poppy added: "I put so much time and effort into it – even got a little bonkers about it – because I was that little girl who really did dream about a wedding every day.



"Marrakesh was the perfect place to do it – there was something quite cinematic about it."



As for being married, Poppy insists things between her and her beau are exactly the same.



"Nothing has changed," she said. "It doesn't feel any different. Maybe because we've been together for eight years... But I'm glad – I didn't want it to feel any different!"