Urban Decay reveals their brand new celebrity face...

by hellofashion.com

Following on from the success of their collaboration with Gwen Stefani, Urban Decay today announced that the next face of the brand is none other than our ultimate girl crush, Ruby Rose!

The OITNB star is no stranger to the beauty world, long before she shot to fame on the small screen she modelled for Maybelline New York in her native Australia, but this new campaign is a match made in beauty junkie heaven.

Ruby Rose for Urban Decay



Urban Decay’s founding partner Wende Zomnir told us that the brand fell in love with Ruby’s “badass look and playful spirit” and believe that “she nails what it means to be feminine, dangerous and fun”.

Ruby, who identifies as gender fluid and is an active spokeswoman for the LGBTQ community, says that the collaboration stemmed from a shared belief in “supporting individuality and personal self-expression- two values I hold very dear”.

Despite our pleas, the brand is keeping tight-lipped for now about what the line will consist of. They’re known for their bestselling eyeshadow palettes and extensive shade range, so we’ll be waiting with bated breath on release day. We’ve got our hearts set on the Barbie-pink lip Ruby is rocking in the campaign images!

What do you think?

