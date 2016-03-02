Fake your way to thicker, fuller hair

Unless you're blessed with thick hair, most of us want extra oomph when it comes to our tresses.



While thicker hair is difficult to achieve, the look of thicker hair is easy if you master some styling tips – Aveda Master Creative Director Michael Lendon tells us how...

Gigi Hadid





1. Contrary to popular belief, you can use a thickening product on your roots all the way through to the ends for the best result: spritz Aveda Thickening Tonic from roots to ends and comb through for even distribution.



2. Concentrate your efforts on the focal point of your hair-do – for most people this will be the top layers.



3. If you struggle with a brush when blow-drying, the fail-safe option for injecting fullness is to dry your hair upside down.



4. Avoid using oils on especially fine hair, particularly at the ends as oils tend to be a heavier product that can weigh hair down.



5. Invest in your haircut. A good cut can be the make or break between hair looking fuller or finer. Aim for a strong shape and avoid too many layers.

Aveda Thickening Tonic, £19, available at aveda.co.uk.