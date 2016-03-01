Cake AND make-up? Yes please!

If there’s one thing we love almost as much as we love makeup, it’s cake. So you can imagine our excitement when we found out that Bobbi Brown has launched its very own afternoon tea experience in London!



To mark the 25th anniversary of her cosmetics line, founder and makeup artist Bobbi Brown has paired up with Covent Garden based brasserie Balthazar to offer a beauty-themed afternoon tea.





In addition to a selection of delicious sandwiches and scones, Bobbi and the restaurant’s Head Pastry Chef, Regis Beauregard have created a selection of sweet treats inspired by the brand’s most iconic products. Our favourites include the Praline & Mango Passion ‘Foundation Stick’ and Champagne Infused Rhubarb ‘Shimmer Brick’!



A limited edition Lip Color inspired by Balthazar’s vintage red interiors has also been designed to mark the occasion, available exclusively from the nearby Bobbi Brown Covent Garden studio. Plus, everyone who attends the afternoon tea will also receive an invitation for a complimentary makeup lesson at the studio, so it really is the perfect girly day out!





The Bobbi Brown Afternoon Tea is available from now until September from 3-5pm, priced from £25 per person. To make a reservation call the Balthazar reservations line on 020 3301 1155 or email reservations@balthazarlondon.com