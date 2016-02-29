We saw lots of waves and old Hollywood curls at last night's Oscars. But there was one beauty trend in particular that caught our eye at the Academy Awards.



A host of celebrities had chosen to match their make-up to their dresses, to dazzling effect...

Olivia Munn was the first to show off the trend on the red carpet. The actress matched her tangerine-hued chic Stella McCartney number with a Chanel lipstick in the same shade.



Another star to tap into the trend was Saoirse Ronan. The Brooklyn star turned heads with her mermaid-esque sequin Calvin Klein gown, and she upped the look even further with matching shimmery eyeshadow.

Pregnant Emily Blunt looked totally stunning as she took to the red carpet in a blush pink Prada dress. The mum-to-be topped off the look with matching muted eye shadow and a pinky nude lip.

Another expectant guest was Chrissy Teigen, who arrived on the arm of her husband John Legend. The pregnant model dazzled in her Marchesa gown that showed off her cute baby bump to perfection. Finishing the look, Chrissy added eyeshadow and lipstick in a similar colour to the stunning dress.

Best Supporting Actress nominee Rachel McAdams turned heads as she arrived at the prestigious ceremony, rocking a slinky satin Calvin Klein number in a deep emerald hue.



But it was her make-up look that we really loved – she wore a gorgeous, slightly smudged smoky eye in the same shade as the dress.

