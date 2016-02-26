The best anti-pollution skincare products

City dwellers are far more likely to complain of a dull complexion and it’s no wonder with the amount of exhaust fumes, construction dust and tobacco smoke we’re exposed to on a daily basis.



Skincare expert, Dr Howard Murad, M.D. told us that in urban environments a "phenomenon known as an inversion layer traps these pollutants close to the skin, causing dryness, fine lines and wrinkles." The key is to fight back with products that contain high levels of antioxidants, SPF and moisturisers. Providing a protective shield over the skin, here’s our round up of the best skincare products on the market for combating the effects of living in an urban jungle…

CLICK TO SEE FULL GALLERY