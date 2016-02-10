'Kim is my fashion icon': We chat to Kylie Jenner...

Want to know what the youngest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan uses in her beauty regime and which perfume she uses every day? We find out in a quickfire Q&A with the star…



You’re known for changing up your look regularly, do you have any beauty regrets?

Nothing that I can think of. I would never say no to anything, especially when it comes to my hair!





Are you quite strict with your beauty regime?

Not really, I wash off my makeup every night and try not to sleep in it. I use the NIP+FAB Glycolic Cleanser, £7.95 followed by the Glycolic Extreme Night Pads £14.95. They’re great for removing all of my makeup and exfoliating the skin.



What’s your go-to beauty treatment?

I have my nails done around once a week, so they’re always different shades.





Have you picked up any amazing beauty tips from your sisters?

Kim is my fashion icon and I wear her fragrance every day, I love it. Khloe also tells me to always wear sunscreen on my hands.



Do your friends share your beauty obsession?

I like to have beauty nights with my friends in my ‘glam room’ where we use face masks and chill out.

Two of Kylie's favourite products





Your lip kit has been incredibly successful, selling out in just 10 minutes. What’s next?

I am working on extending the range and adding more products and lip kit shades. I’m always working on new shades and getting inspiration for them. I’m so excited for everyone to see what I have coming up!



Not discovered the cult Kylie Jenner range yet? Find it all at kyliecosmetics.com.