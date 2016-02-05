With so many beauty tips and tricks out there, it can be hard to know where to begin. So, the HFM beauty team have compiled a list of our top 5 beauty hacks to help you get the most out of your make-up...



1) Use a primer every day



Regardless of whether your everyday routine consists of a full face of make-up or a low-maintenance BB cream, a primer will smooth out any enlarged pores or imperfections and ensure that your make-up lasts all day. If you choose a matte version, you’ll be able to apply it over your make-up too to offset any shine without having to layer on more base products.





2) Change your foundation with the seasons



Our skin tone alters with the seasons so you need to ensure your foundation reflects your face. If you have a favourite foundation, buy it in two shades that are two tones apart from each other (ask the counter staff if you get confused) then mix up the ratio as your skin changes throughout the year. Sometimes you will need more of the darker shade and vice versa. Don’t forget to use the back of your hand as a mixing palette so you can see exactly what you’re doing.



3) Conceal dark circles like a pro



Rather than dabbing concealer directly onto those pesky dark circles, apply it in an inverted triangle shape right down onto the cheeks making sure you take it up towards towards your temples (this is a clever highlighting trick, too). Pat in gently with a sponge and your puffy eye bags and under eye shadows will disappear.





4) Warm up your eye products for better application



Did you know that heating up your make-up can actually improve their application, especially eye products? Warm up your mascara by placing the tube in a cup of hot water or rolling it in your hands for a few seconds. This will help melt away any old clumps so you get a smooth coating. Similarly, placing your kohl liner on the radiator for a few seconds will help it glide on as well as intensifying the pigments to give the effect of a liquid eye liner.



5) Make any lipstick matte



The matte lip trend is here to stay. To give your favourite lipstick this updated on-trend finish, apply it as usual then place a thin layer of tissue over your lips. Take some translucent powder and dust it over the tissue, before repeating the process once again. You’ll be left with a beautiful velvet finish- no shine in sight and no obvious powder particles either!