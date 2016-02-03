Benefit AND Starbucks? We like the sound of this!

There are few things we rely on to get us through these winter mornings quite like our cups of coffee and our make-up bags. Luckily for us, Benefit Cosmetics and Starbucks have teamed up to offer customers complimentary coffees and cosmetics this February to celebrate the ‘Month of Love’.



Simply pop in to any Benefit boutique or counter to pick up one of their limited edition coffee sleeves, which can be redeemed at any Starbucks store for a buy-one-get-one-free hot beverage. We're obsessing over the new Burnt Caramel Lattes and Pistachio Rose Mochas which have just been added to the menu!





Likewise, while you’re picking up your morning coffee you can grab one of their adorable pink emoji coasters and take it along to Benefit to claim a free makeover.



Pop-up beauty counters will be appearing in Starbucks stores across London, Edinburgh and Birmingham and there will also be a pink van handing out free samples outside the flagship Benefit boutique in Carnaby Street. Keep up to date with the #BestFriends campaign by heading over to @BenefitUK and @StarbucksUK on Instagram.