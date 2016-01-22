Fancy trying out a new make-up look?

Thinking of trying out a new make-up look but don't know where to start? Help is on hand!



Japanese make-up brand Suqqu have created step-by-step guides to two new make-up looks, worn by a host of celebrities at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards last week.



Here's how to get the look...





The Midnight Hour



First, apply the NEW SUQQU Sheer Glow Liquid (£40) all over the face followed by the NEW Frame Fix Liquid Foundation Lightness (£58). Finish the skin with a dusting of the SS16 Face Colour Palette (£45) to highlight.



Using the Blend Colour Eyeshadow 04 (£45), apply the light grey shade all over the lid as a base. Then apply the two darkest shades into the socket line to build up the smoky eye. Finish by using the white shade under the brows to highlight. Run the Gel Eyeliner Pencil 01 (£20) along the base of the eyelid, and blend using the foam tip. Complete the dramatic eye look by first curling the lashes with the Eyelash Curler (£18), and then applying the Volume Curl Mascara (£22).



Using the Eyebrow Liquid Pen (£20), delicately fill in the brows, mimicking individual brow hairs.



Complete the look with the Creamy Glow Lipstick Moist 13 (£27).





Sepia Stardom



Apply the NEW SUQQU Sheer Glow Liquid (£40) all over the face followed by the NEW Frame Fix Liquid Foundation Lightness (£58). Set the foundation with the SS16 Face Colour Palette (£45). Add a warm, radiant glow by sweeping the Glow Loose Powder (£40) over the face with the Cheek Brush (£85).



To create a warm eye look using the Blend Colour Eyeshadow 05 (£45), apply the light peach shade all over the lid first. Then apply the rose gold shade on the outer half of the eyelid, followed by the dark plum shade along the socket line. Finish by using the light pink shade under the brows to highlight. Define the eye using the Gel Eyeliner Pencil 01 (£20) along the bottom water line. Complete the look by first using the Mascara Base (£22) to prime the lashes, followed by the Volume Curl Mascara (£22).



Using the Eyebrow Liquid Pen (£20), delicately fill in the brows, mimicking individual brow hairs.



Finish the look with the SS16 Dual Lip Colour EX-02 (£20).

SUQQU is available in-store at Fenwick of Bond Street, Harrods and Selfridges.