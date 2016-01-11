

When we weren’t ogling over of the stars’ midriff-baring gowns at the Golden Globes 2016 we were checking out their beauty looks, and if one thing was apparent, it was that the A-list attendees were loving red lipstick.

Jennifer Lawrence gives her red lip a fun, flirty feel by keeping it glossy and light – plus she proves a red lip can work with a LRD too!





Synonymous with red carpet glamour, to mark the advent of awards season, everyone from Jennifer Lawrence and J-Lo to Eva Green and Amber Heard could be seen with a swatch of brightly coloured crimson over their lips. Here’s who we think wore it best and how to ace your own red lipstick look so it stays camera-friendly all evening long. #nofilterneeded



Step 1: Chapped lips are a no-go with coloured lipstick, especially red so before you do anything else, get rid of flakiness and dry skin with Clinique’s cute Sweet Pots, £15. Start with the scrub rubbing it into lips with the pad of your finger in circular motions. Dab away with a tissue then pat on the balm. Make sure it’s fully dried before you even reach for your liner.

Everything you need for the perfect red lip!





Step 2: Lip liner stops feathering and bleeding around the edge of your lips, especially handy when you’re sipping drinks and doing lots of talking as this is when your lipstick is prone to slippage. We like pencil versions best and as with most MAC products, the Pro Longwear Lip Pencil, £15, has super staying power. As well as lining the edge of your lips (make sure you go right into the inner corners, fill your lips with the colour – this will allow your lipstick or gloss to adhere to your lips much better.



Step 3: Fill in your lips with your colour of choice. Use a brush for precision so you can get into all the nooks and crannies and create a bold, even coverage. There’s nothing worse than a patchy red lip. Lipsticks to look out for that will work a treat – Revlon’s Ultra HD Lip Lacquer in Strawberry Topaz, £7.99 for a Jennifer Lawrence wash of colour, Max Factor’s Marilyn Monroe Colour Elixir Lipstick in Cabernet Red, £10.99 for a more berry-tinted finish and Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution in 1975 Red, £23 – the exact shade she used on Eva Green.

Amber Heard follows the on trend matte lip look in a strong oxblood shade, high impact or what!

J-Lo chooses a gloss and keeps the colour lighter in the centre of her lips - a pro secret for making your put look plumper!

Rooney Mara completes her ballerina inspired beauty look with a slick of berry toned red lipstick.

Eva Green goes for a firebrick red finish and shuns any shine with Charlotte Tilbury's famous retro matte formula.

Rachel McAdams shows us how to work a classic red lip - keep it bold, bright and beautiful.