How to work out like a Kardashian

If you weren’t already partaking in a #NewYearNewMe detox, you’ll probably want to after seeing the latest pictures of the Kardashian siblings.



Sporting ever more honed and toned bods, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian have been showing off their latest workout regimes via Instagram selfies, and with impressive results.





In a blog post on her website, Kourtney shared with her millions of fans that exercise is a coping mechanism for her anxiety: "I try to exercise 5 days a week, my anxiety is always worse in the mornings so that's when I schedule my workouts. I usually start with a quick run or jumping rope to warm up. I have to do something fast to really kill my anxiety," she said.



With HIIT (high intensity interval training) still as popular as ever for serious fat burning, we’re following Kourtney’s lead and taking to the treadmill for short bursts of sprinting, followed by rest periods to kick-start that bikini body.





Also going viral with her exercise regime, Khloe showed off her squat technique on a Bosu ball in the gym, whilst filming another video for her fitness channel Khlo-Fit, with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson. Creating an unstable surface, the ball incorporates balance into your moves, forcing you to engage your core and work even harder.



