Royal Ascot Fashion 2018: Best outfits from Days 1, 2 & 3 including Princess Beatrice and the Queen

by Jessica B /

kate-garraway-ascot

Royal Ascot 2018 kicked off in style on Tuesday, with a stellar line up of A-list guests arriving for one of the most glamorous dates in the horse racing calendar. However, we all know that it's the outfits we’re really interested in rather than the sporting events, and day one was no exception. The five-day 'do has a famously strict dress code: skirts should be just above the knee or longer, tops should have straps at least an inch wide, trouser suits and jumpsuits are welcome and, of course, hats are an essential. One of the first arrivals was Kate Garraway, who made the most of the updated dress code in a wide-legged pink and white jumpsuit, clinched at the waist with a chunky bow. She completed the on-trend look with a cropped cape-style jacket and wide-brimmed floral white hat, and wore her hair in a chic up 'do. We’re loving your style as always, Kate!

charlotte-hawkins-ascot

Kate's Good Morning Britain co-star Charlotte Hawkins was also in attendance, sporting a gorgeous emerald green dress with three-quarter length sleeves, a round neckline, bow belt and full skirt. She added a navy hat featuring ladylike netting, and wore her hair perfectly curled and styled in an up 'do. To finish off she sported a pair of navy strappy sandals.

harry-meghan-ascot

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their one month wedding anniversary at the glamorous event. Duchess Meghan looked elegant and demure in a long-sleeved white shirt dress, nipped in at the waist with a black belt, which she teamed with a wide-brimmed white hat with black trim and a black box clutch. Harry looked dashing in top hat and tails.

the-queen-ascot

The Queen looked like a ray of summer sunshine in the buttercup yellow coat, yellow dress with blur floral print, and a matching yellow hat featuring a large blue flower. She accessorised with a pair of white gloves, strings of pearls, a black and white broach and one of trusty Launer handbags. Very stylish, your majesty!

princess-beatrice-ascot

Princess Beatrice looked chic in a baby blue lace dress, which featured a nipped in waist, full skirt with front pleat and long sleeves. Her pale blue hat featured a distinctive ribbon design – a cheeky nod to the notorious fascinator she wore to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding, perhaps? She finished the outfit off with nude stiletto shoes and a cream clutch bag.

camilla-cornwall-ascot

The Duchess of Cornwall went for an elegant pale yellow coat which she teamed with matching gloves, wide-brimmed hat and clutch bag. She wore a pearl and diamond necklace and pearl earrings. Camilla's husband the Prince of Wales, who she arrived alongside in a horse-drawn carriage, went for a smart grey suit, blue shirt, pink tie and top hat.

duchess-of-rutland-ascot

The Duchess of Rutland Emma Manners went for a classic look in a power blue coat, matching lace dress and white gloves. She accessorised with metallic gold slingbacks, a silver box clutch bag, and an oversized floral hat. 

sophie-wessex-ascot

The Countess of Wessex went for a romantic look in a baby pink dress with distinctive black detail down the sleeves. Her hat, which she teamed with her trademark up 'do, was lilac with black trim, and featured a quirky curved brim. She accessorised with pearl earrings, rose pink lips and a subtle smokey eye.

autumn-phillips

We just love Autumn Phillips' Ascot look! The royal wore a gorgeous blue and white patterned outfit by Beuleah London for day two of the racing event. Autumn matched her hat to her dress, with elegant white feather detail shooting upwards from the side of her sky blue headpiece. A winning look.

georgia-toffolo-ascot

Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo brought an oriental look to Ascot in this stylish mustard yellow dress with intricate pattern. Her arty red hat is such a cool, quirky take on the standard hat and we love her cute wicker bag.

camilla-ascot

The Duchess of Cornwall certainly knows how to dress in style for Ascot. The royal wore a lovely mint green coat dress with white embellishment for the second day of racing, matching her white hat to her outfit and wearing her trademark pearl choker. Prince Charles looked equally smart in his morning suit as he stood by her side.

countes-wessex

The Countess of Wessex wore another show stopping outfit at Ascot – this time a bang on-trend blue jumpsuit by designer Emilia Wickstead. Sophie teamed the outfit with a hat wide-brimmed hat of the same colour and a chic clutch bag.

queen-blue-ascot

The Queen wore another stunning outfit for the second day of Royal Ascot. The monarch chose an elegant pastel blue coat dress with a matching hat featuring pretty pink flowers. Her Majesty was in good spirits as she attended the prestigious racing event, accessorising her outfit with a chic pearl necklace and jewelled brooch.

beatrice-ascot

Princess Beatrice looked stunning once again on Ladies' Day at Ascot. The royal wore a dress by Jonathan Simkai and paired it with a matching saucer hat by designer Sally-Ann Provan.

princess-eugenie-ascot

Princess Eugenie looked so chic on day three of Royal Ascot. Here we see her standing with her father Prince Andrew wearing a beautiful dress by popular designer Erdem and a matching monochrome hat.

wessex-ascot

The Coutess of Wessex definitely does Ascot in style. On Ladies' Day, the royal wore this gorgeous full length lilac dress with a stylish feather hat to match.

princess-anne-ascot

We love Princess Anne's elegant light blue outfit. The royal wore the summery coat dress and hat to the third day of Ascot. She looked cheerful as she enjoyed the event, carrying a white clutch bag and scarf.

queen-ascot

Her Majesty the Queen looked radiant on Ladies' Day in this vibrant pink coat and hat outfit. The monarch wore her trademark pearls and brooch and white gloves, which are standard for formal occasions.