Royal Ascot Fashion 2018: Best outfits from Days 1, 2 & 3 including Princess Beatrice and the Queen

Royal Ascot 2018 kicked off in style on Tuesday, with a stellar line up of A-list guests arriving for one of the most glamorous dates in the horse racing calendar. However, we all know that it's the outfits we’re really interested in rather than the sporting events, and day one was no exception. The five-day 'do has a famously strict dress code: skirts should be just above the knee or longer, tops should have straps at least an inch wide, trouser suits and jumpsuits are welcome and, of course, hats are an essential. One of the first arrivals was Kate Garraway, who made the most of the updated dress code in a wide-legged pink and white jumpsuit, clinched at the waist with a chunky bow. She completed the on-trend look with a cropped cape-style jacket and wide-brimmed floral white hat, and wore her hair in a chic up 'do. We’re loving your style as always, Kate!