ALL the stylish guests attending the royal wedding: from Oprah Winfrey to Amal Clooney

by Fiona Ward /

oprah winfrey wearing Stella McCartney at royal wedding

It's the day we have all been waiting for - the royal wedding! As we prepare to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say 'I do', it's only right we get excited over the royal couple's wedding guests. With Meghan's former life as an actress, and her new husband's connections all over the world, it's certainly been a star-studded affair. Along with the royal family, the happy couple's guest list includes the likes of Oprah WinfreyIdris Elba and Serena Williams – and of course, they're all expected to arrive in red carpet-worthy outfits.

Click through the gallery to see our best-dressed of the guests, including Oprah, who surprised the crowds by turning up in a stunning Stella McCartney outfit (pictured here)! Not forgetting the men either, with Idris Elba, Sir Elton John and James Corden all expected to do it for the guys in the most dapper of suits. Who stole the show? We'll let you decide – but of course, no one will compare to Meghan and her show-stopping gown…

nacho figueras with his wife at the royal wedding

A close friend of Harry's, Argentine polo player Nacho Figueras, arrives at St George's Chapel with wife Delfina Blaquier. She chose to wear a beautiful turquoise maxi dress and pointed nude flats, while Nacho looked smart in a double-breasted suit and loafers.

james blunt at the royal wedding

James Blunt has arrived! His wife, Sofia Wellesley, looked gorgeous in a full-length Red Valentino floral frock.

idris elba at royal wedding

Idris Elba also arrived early, with Oprah following close behind! His partner Sabrina Dhowre walked hand-in-hand with him, looking gorgeous in Gucci.

rebecca-deacon-royal-wedding

Duchess Kate's former private secretary, Rebecca Deacon, also arrived at the chapel - choosing an Alexander McQueen above-knee red dress and pretty floral fascinator.

Tom-Inskip

Tom Inskip, one of Prince Harry's oldest pals, arrives in a morning suit with wife Lara Hughes-Young. Meghan and Harry attended their wedding, in Jamaica, in March 2017.

earl-spencer

Earl Spencer arrives with wife Karen, who looks beautiful in head-to-toe purple.

chloe-madeley-wedding-guest

One of the day's biggest surprises was Chloe Madeley, who arrived with fiancé James Haskell, wearing a pretty nude dress.

lady-kitty-spencer-wedding-guest

Lady Kitty Spencer looks gorgeous in a beautiful green floral dress, accessorising the colourful print with orange heels.

eliza-louis-spencer

Eliza and Louis Spencer have also arrived, arm in arm.

tom-parker-bowles

Tom Parker-Bowles looks smart in a navy morning suit, as he enters the chapel.

carol-middleton

Carole Middleton looks effortlessly chic in a duck-egg-blue Catherine Walker dress coat, with matching accessories.

carole-and-michael-middleton

She walked alongside husband Michael, and was also joined by son James, who walked behind.

chelsy-davies

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was all-smiles as she arrived in a navy blue ensemble.

pippa-middleton-wedding-royal

Pippa Middleton, who is thought to be pregnant with her first child, arrives in a pretty floral dress from The Fold and matching hat by Jess Collett.

cressida-at-wedding

Another of Harry's exes, Cressida Bonas, arrives in a colourful midi dress.

cressida-royal-wedding

The pretty striped frock is from EPONINE London.

george-amal-clooney-royal-wedding

Glamorous Amal Clooney was the picture of perfect tailoring in a gorgeous yellow Stella McCartney dress, leaving her signature long, thick hair down in loose waves. Husband George Clooney was her perfect match in a suave grey suit. 

victoria-beckham-royal-wedding

Unsurprisingly, Victoria chose to wear her own brand for her second royal wedding – at William and Kate's 2011 nuptials, she did the same in a loose navy dress from her own line (pregnant with little Harper at the time). Choosing the dark blue hue again for Harry and Meghan's big day, she accessorised with a pair of bright orange heels. Of course, David looked suitably handsome, too, choosing a perfectly-tailored three-piece-suit. 

careymulligan-royal-wedding

Carey Mulligan has also arrived with husband Marcus Mumford. She looks stunning in a pretty floral number!

joss-stone-royal-wedding

Singer Joss Stone arrives in the sunshine, wearing a floral dress and a cream-toned fascinator.

tom-hardy-royal-wedding

Tom Hardy arrives with wife Charlotte Riley, who also wore a floral dress - there's a trend emerging!

james-corden-royal-wedding

James Corden, who has been friends with Prince Harry for years, arrived at the wedding in a smart suit and tie. It was revealed just last week that he was attending the big day, in a report from US publication TMZThe presenter was joined by wife Julia Carey, who wore a pale pink midi dress.

serena-williams-royal-wedding

Tennis ace Serena Williams looks gorgeous in a pale pink, too - accessorising with a pretty fascinator and matching heels. 

Caroline-Greenwood--royal-wedding

harvey-specter-royal-wedding

patrick-j-adams-royal-wedding

Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario, and Meghan's former on-screen husband Patrick J. Adams, have arrived! Patrick, who teased fans earlier in the week on arriving with Troian in England, wears a classic three-piece-suit, while Troian is wearing a nude sleeved midi dress.

sarah-ferguson-royal-wedding

gina-torres-royal-wedding

Suits actress Gina Torres looks gorgeous in a Costarellos dress, with nude accessories.

johnny-wilkinson-royal-wedding

Rugby star Jonny Wilkinson approaches the chapel with pregnant wife Shelley Jenkins.

rick-hoffman-wedding-guest

Meghan's Suits co-star Rick Hoffman has arrived, wearing a smart suit.