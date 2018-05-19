ALL the stylish guests attending the royal wedding: from Oprah Winfrey to Amal Clooney

It's the day we have all been waiting for - the royal wedding! As we prepare to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say 'I do', it's only right we get excited over the royal couple's wedding guests. With Meghan's former life as an actress, and her new husband's connections all over the world, it's certainly been a star-studded affair. Along with the royal family, the happy couple's guest list includes the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba and Serena Williams – and of course, they're all expected to arrive in red carpet-worthy outfits.

Click through the gallery to see our best-dressed of the guests, including Oprah, who surprised the crowds by turning up in a stunning Stella McCartney outfit (pictured here)! Not forgetting the men either, with Idris Elba, Sir Elton John and James Corden all expected to do it for the guys in the most dapper of suits. Who stole the show? We'll let you decide – but of course, no one will compare to Meghan and her show-stopping gown…