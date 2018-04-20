Sun's out, shades out: Meghan Markle, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and other royals rocking sunglasses

The royal family often jet all over the world on official business - be it a royal tour of Australia or a trip to the Caribbean on behalf of The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project (we're looking at you, Prince Harry) - so it's only appropriate that they keep a stylish selection of sunglasses for sunnier climes, isn't it? And with the sunshine occasionally rearing its head here in the UK, our favourite royals are only too happy to add a touch of cool to their attire with an on-trend pair of shades.

Be it a classic pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers (a true royal favourite), Meghan Markle's sell-out Finlay & Co sunnies or Duchess Kate's statement Bvlgari face-framers, the royal family are certainly fans of this humble accessory. Scroll through the gallery to see their favourite shades and how they style them…