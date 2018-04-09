The 8 most talked-about looks at the 2018 Olivier awards

Britain’s finest acting talent came together on a rainy Sunday evening for the annual Olivier awards, always the highlight of the year for UK theatre. Hip hop musical Hamilton picked up the most gongs on the night, winning seven of its 13 nominated categories. And on the red carpet, the Time’s Up campaign to end sexism and harassment in the industry was still going strong. Many attendees wore badges bearing the Time's Up slogan, and some adhered to the all-black dress code which was put into effect for 2018 Golden Globes and Baftas. Leading the pack was Hannah Arterton, who looked stunning in a full-length black gown with nipped-in waist, sweetheart neckline and an incredible embellished net overlay. To keep the look relaxed she opted for a casual up ‘do, with soft tendrils of hair framing her naturally made-up face. She accessorised with Asprey’s black and white diamond Flip ring and Sputnik Eclipse earrings from the new Cosmic Collection, and a box-style clutch bag. Her look was complete with the all-important Time’s Up badge.