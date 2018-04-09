The 8 most talked-about looks at the 2018 Olivier awards

by Jessica Bateman /

olivier-awards-hannah-arterton

Britain’s finest acting talent came together on a rainy Sunday evening for the annual Olivier awards, always the highlight of the year for UK theatre. Hip hop musical Hamilton picked up the most gongs on the night, winning seven of its 13 nominated categories. And on the red carpet, the Time’s Up campaign to end sexism and harassment in the industry was still going strong. Many attendees wore badges bearing the Time's Up slogan, and some adhered to the all-black dress code which was put into effect for 2018 Golden Globes and Baftas. Leading the pack was Hannah Arterton, who looked stunning in a full-length black gown with nipped-in waist, sweetheart neckline and an incredible embellished net overlay. To keep the look relaxed she opted for a casual up ‘do, with soft tendrils of hair framing her naturally made-up face. She accessorised with Asprey’s black and white diamond Flip ring and Sputnik Eclipse earrings from the new Cosmic Collection, and a box-style clutch bag. Her look was complete with the all-important Time’s Up badge.

olivier-awards-alexandra-burke

Alexandra Burke went for a dramatic look in a statement dogtooth-print ballgown feating a fitted bodice, full skirt and bold side ruffles. She went for rebel-style hair, styled in a daring up ‘do with plenty of texture, and added a flash of colour with a pillar box-red YSL clutch and matching manicure. The Sister Act star topped the look off with Asprey diamonds and fresh, glowing makeup.

olivier-awards-anne-marie-duff

Shameless star Anne-Marie Duff looked gorgeous in this bold orange gown. The unusual frock featured a contrasting asymmetric pink and yellow ruffle, and was nipped in at the waist with a high turtleneck neckline and gentle front pleating. She kept her makeup fresh and natural and her hair casually swept back off her face.

olivier-awards-giovanna-fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher stuck to the Time’s Up all-black dress code while appearing on the red carpet alongside husband Tom. Styled by the famous Angie Smith, Giovanna wore a Fenwicks knee length sequinned frock with a scooped neckline, loose sleeves and rose corsage detail. The TV presenter opted to wear her hair in glamorous loose waves, while Tom looked smart in a velvet suit, but ensured his look was spot on with Asprey’s green starburst cufflinks.

olivier-awards-imogen-poots

Roadies star Imogen Poots looked ethereal in this beautiful sequin gown. The unusual design featured off-the-shoulder sleeves with dramatic black ribbon detailing, layers of black netting and incredible bronze and silver sequin embellishments. She wore her hair in an edgy short bob with cropped fringe, and added a dramatic smokey eye and natural lip.

olivier-awards-kara-tointon

Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon looked dazzling in a floor-length white dress with delicate floral print. It featured striking off-the-shoulder puff sleeves and a gently gathered neckline, plus a mini-train at the back. She kept her hair naturally swept up off her face and accessorised with a pair of subtle drop earrings, a smokey eye and nude lip.

olivier-awards-mel-giedroyc

Mel Giedroyc of Mel and Sue fame went for a more relaxed look in an all-black wide-legged jumpsuit. She jazzed up the simple ensemble with a metallic silver bomber jacket, and added diamond earrings, a bracelet and rings. Her hair was styled in glamorous waves and she topped the look off with a Time's Up badge.

olivier-awards-ronnie-wood

There may be a 40-year age gap between 70-year-old rocker Ronnie Wood and his wife Sally, but it clearly doesn’t stop the pair having plenty of laughs on the red carpet. The Rolling Stones legend looked dapper in a deep blue sparkling suit jacket, but Sally stole the show in a super-glamourous floor-length black and sparkling gold patterned gown.