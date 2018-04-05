Primark's swimsuit game is STRONG this summer (and they're all under £13!)

by Sophie Hamilton /

flamingo

It's about the right time to choose a summer swimsuit, right? Well, Primark has got it sorted when it comes to beach glamour this year. The high street favourite has the coolest range of costumes, catering for just about every body shape going. The holiday collection has a real fun and vibrant theme with one-pieces featuring cheeky slogans such as 'Fierce' to cheerful prints of palm trees and flamingos. There's a few sophisticated posing-type swimsuits for lazy days by the pool and some hen party definites like the ice cream and Ibiza cosies. The best bit is the pricetag – all pieces in the range are priced between £4 and £13, so they are super affordable. There's even a couple of control swimsuits for extra support.

This palm tree and flamingo print swimsuit is one of our favourites. You simply have to smile when you look at the fun print. Plus it's only £4!

Click through the gallery to see Primark's gorgeous summer swimsuits…

california

You'll be the coolest girl on the beach in this cossie. Priced £4

coconuts

Have a giggle on the beach in this 'Coconuts' slogan cossie, priced £4

gold-halterneck

It's posing-on-a lounger-time in this chic bronze number, priced £10

floral-ruffles

This pretty floral costume is just the thing for lazy summer days. Priced £10

goldred

Make a statement by the pool in this glam gold and burgundy one-piece. Priced £10

leaves

Ok, it may require a few sit ups but this green and white leaf costume is stunning. Priced £13

monochrome

Comfort and style meet in this gorgeous monochrome swimsuit. Priced £12

ibiza

Going to Ibiza? You need this. Priced £4

blackzip

Nothing beats a simple black swimsuit. Priced £13

icecreams

Clearly you'll have to eat an ice cream when wearing this. Priced £4

fierce

Calling all fierce ladies. Your swimsuit has arrived. Priced £4

floral

It's a costume meets top with ruffles. We love! Priced £10

santamonica

We're loving this sweet California one-piece. Priced £4.

multicolour

This pretty multi-coloured costume is stunning. We predict a queue. Priced £10

toucan

You toucan to me? Sorry we couldn't resist… priced £10

white

Fake tan, check. White swimsuit, check. Priced £13

anchor

The perfect costume for a spot of sailing. Priced £4

sunet

Cocktails at the ready with Primark's colourful sunset swimsuit. Priced £4

unicorns

Unicorns? On a swimsuit? We're sold. Priced £4