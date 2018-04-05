Primark's swimsuit game is STRONG this summer (and they're all under £13!)

It's about the right time to choose a summer swimsuit, right? Well, Primark has got it sorted when it comes to beach glamour this year. The high street favourite has the coolest range of costumes, catering for just about every body shape going. The holiday collection has a real fun and vibrant theme with one-pieces featuring cheeky slogans such as 'Fierce' to cheerful prints of palm trees and flamingos. There's a few sophisticated posing-type swimsuits for lazy days by the pool and some hen party definites like the ice cream and Ibiza cosies. The best bit is the pricetag – all pieces in the range are priced between £4 and £13, so they are super affordable. There's even a couple of control swimsuits for extra support.

This palm tree and flamingo print swimsuit is one of our favourites. You simply have to smile when you look at the fun print. Plus it's only £4!

