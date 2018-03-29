The Queen has only worn trousers eight times - find out why

How many times have you seen her Majesty the Queen step out in a pair of trousers? Not many. In fact, the Queen hasn't worn trousers in public for eight years. The Monarch favours dresses or skirts for her formal engagements and is known for her love of bright colours with matching hats and coats. When the Queen has decided to wear trousers, it is normally during her private time for leisure activities, sport or on holiday.

According to tradition, royal women usually wear skirts or dresses while on duty. The Duchess of Cambridge seems to follow the Queen's lead with this and is rarely pictured in trousers. Meghan Markle, meanwhile, has taken more of a modern stance and has already worn trousers on official engagements with Prince Harry.

Here we see a young Princess Elizabeth, then aged 14, with her sister Princess Margaret back in 1940 at Windsor Castle. The pair look very stylish in their jodhpurs which taper at the calf as they pick daffodils.

