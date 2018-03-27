This is what everyone wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding back in 2011

As we eagerly await for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane to 29 April 2011, the day Prince William and Kate Middleton said ‘I do’. The wedding was a huge day in history and royal guests flocked to the UK’s capital to watch the happy couple tie the knot. Back in 2011 fashion trends were a lot different - check out the pictures and you’ll see some daring looks. From Victoria Beckham’s Lady Gaga-esque shoes to Princess Eugenie’s fascinator - there will be some outfits you’ve definitely forgotten about. 

Chelsy Davy at the royal wedding

Chelsy Davy went for a mixture of green shades for her wedding ensemble. The blonde beauty accessorized with a golden tan, golden jewellery and a hair fascinator. 

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene at the royal wedding

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene were seen heading into the West Door of Westminster Abbey. Charlene opted for a dove grey dress coat which she teamed with grey gloves, hat and bag but finished off her look with nude coloured shoes.

David and Victoria Beckham at the royal wedding

Can you imagine Victoria Beckham ever wearing this outfit nowadays?! And look at the shoes - now she’d wear something way chicer. But back in 2011 VB looked incredible in a navy loose fitting dress, which she teamed with nude accessories. 

Samantha Cameron at the royal wedding

Samantha Cameron opted for a Burberry dress to the 2011 nuptials of the Duke and Duchess. The turquoise frock was an excellent choice back then, and the heels were a ‘sexier’ style than we’d ever seen the Prime Minister’s wife wear before. 

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall at the royal wedding

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived to attend the wedding of Prince William to Kate. Charles looked very dapper in his suit, and Camilla looked glamorous in her pale coloured dress suit, which she teamed with metallic heels. 
 

Prince Philippe of Belgium and his wife Mahilde at the royal wedding

Prince Philippe of Belgium and his wife Mahilde threw out all the stops for the wedding of Will and Kate. From her teal coloured get-up to his purple sash - no one was missing these royals in the room. 
 

Princess Maxima of the Netherlands at the royal wedding

You can never go wrong with nude coloured lace, as evident with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands. The stylish royal teamed her belted dress with nude court shoes and a turban. 

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the royal wedding

Tangerine dream Princess Victoria of Sweden! The royal arrived on the red carpet head to toe in orange. Husband Prince Daniel, Duke of Vastergotland, matched with an orange tie. 
 

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice at the royal wedding

No one will be forgetting this look anytime soon. Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice both headed into Westminster in elaborate headgear. The pair received some flack for their outfits, but looking back, were they really that bad? 

Queen Sofia of Spain, Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia at the royal wedding

Queen Sofia of Spain, Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia all dressed to impress for the royal wedding. Letizia opted for a peach dress with matching accessories, whilst her mother-in-law donned a lavender look with peep toe shoes. 
 

Elton John at the royal wedding

Elton John received an invite to the royal wedding and looked seriously smart as he took his seat alongside his partner David Furnish. The singer songwriter couldn’t resist a bit of colour with his look and chose a bright purple tie. 

Queen Margrethe of Denmark at the royal wedding

Queen Margrethe of Denmark waved to well-wishers as she headed into Westminster Abbey wearing a bright blue dress and coat combo. The royal even managed to find the perfect hat to match! 
 

carole middleton at the royal wedding

Carole Middleton looked happy as can be at the wedding of her daughter Kate. The mother-of-the-bride opted for a baby blue coat dress with embellished details. She completed the look with silver toned shoes. 

james middleton at the royal wedding

James Middleton looks almost unrecognisable here. We’re so used to seeing him with facial hair - but he was clean shaven for his sister’s wedding. 

queen at the royal wedding

Perhaps one of the best dressed guests in attendance, the Queen looked delightful in yellow as she greeted the Archbishop of Canterbury. William’s grandmother opted for sunshine yellow, which she teamed with a cream bag and cream shoes. 

pippa middleton at the royal wedding

Pippa Middleton might be one of the most famous bridesmaids in history. The sister of Kate Middleton looked incredible in her Alexander McQueen dress. 
 

Bryony Daniels at the royal wedding

Producer, stylist and private PA Bryony Daniels was one of the most colourful guests. Donning a purple and red dress, she teamed it with red platform stilettos and a black clutch bag. 
 

Princess Ameerah at the royal wedding

Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and Princess Ameerah left the Abbey in their finest. Princess Ameerah looked super glamorous in her peach coloured dress and accessories. 
 

Guy Ritchie at the royal wedding

Guy Ritchie cut a dapper figure as he arrived to Westminster Abbey. The renowned movie director has been friends with the Beckhams for years so we imagine he caught up with his pals while they waited for the big wedding to start. 

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson at the royal wedding

The late Tara Palmer-Tomkinson looked lovely in blue as she attended the wedding with her sister Santa Sebag-Moneflore. 

Rowan Atkinson at the royal wedding

Actor Rowan Atkinson (aka Mr Bean) arrived for the wedding of the century.

Ben and Marina Fogle at the royal wedding

Ben and Marina Fogle looked colourful as they made their way to the Abbey. Marina stepped out in a bright green dress which complimented her baby bump perfectly. 
 

Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco at the royal wedding

Princess Lalla Salma of Morocco was a head turner in her gown. You could imagine this still being in style today and it's giving us major Game of Thrones vibes. 
 

Princess Anne at the royal wedding

Princess Anne really went all out for this royal wedding. The Queen’s sister opted for a floral jacket and skirt combo. A flamboyant hat completed the look. 

Joss Stone at the royal wedding

Singer Joss Stone was another guest at the royal wedding and decided to go all out with a brightly coloured ensemble. A shocking pink was the look of the day, and she teamed the dress, jacket and shoes with a cream coloured hat which featured tiny pink roses on. 

Grand Duchess of Luxembourg Maria Teresa at the royal wedding

Grand Duchess of Luxembourg Maria Teresa went for a blue ensemble to the biggest wedding of 2011. She completed her look with pearl earrings and nude-coloured accessories. 

Sophie Winkleman, Lady Frederick Windsor at the royal wedding

Sophie Winkleman, Lady Frederick Windsor looked amazing in a midnight blue dress and coat. The English actress, who is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor, kept her accessories to a minimal. 