This is what everyone wore to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding back in 2011

As we eagerly await for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we thought we’d take a trip down memory lane to 29 April 2011, the day Prince William and Kate Middleton said ‘I do’. The wedding was a huge day in history and royal guests flocked to the UK’s capital to watch the happy couple tie the knot. Back in 2011 fashion trends were a lot different - check out the pictures and you’ll see some daring looks. From Victoria Beckham’s Lady Gaga-esque shoes to Princess Eugenie’s fascinator - there will be some outfits you’ve definitely forgotten about.