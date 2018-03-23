Bridal must-haves: Primark’s wedding collection is here & it's gorgeous

by Sophie Hamilton /

Primark officially rocks. As if we didn't love the high street store enough, they now have a stunning new wedding collection selling everything from chic lingerie to slogan tees and wedding flip flops. Gone are the days of traipsing around expensive boutiques for your bridal underwear – Primark's collection looks just as chic for a fraction of the price. Wedding night sleepwear for £10? Not bad.

The range also features some sexy feather sandals for posing in the boudoir and 'Team Bride' flip flops for hen party pool parties. The store has remembered your bridesmaids too, with sweet keepsake jewellery for the whole crew. Time to stock up on your wedding extras ladies, before the big rush. It's going to be bride-central in Primark this spring…

Here we see Primark's elegant Happily Ever After clutch bag, which we have to admit, we're slightly obsessed by. The box shape is such a funky design and the golden glitter detailing is so fun. Priced £12.

Click through the photo gallery to see more pieces from Primark's wedding collection…

This Soft Pink Nightie is just dreamy. Priced £10 it's the perfect sleepwear for your wedding night and honeymoon.

How about this cute Soft Pink Kimono for lounging about your hotel room with Mr Right? Priced £7.

Always wanted a feather sandal? We have. Primark is selling this sassy shoe for only £14.

Primark's beautiful Wild Praire Bra, priced at just £8. The pretty design is a sweet take on standard bridal lingerie and isn't too weddingy, so yep, you can wear this one again.

The matching Pink Frill Sleeve Briefs are seriously pretty and a bargain at £6 for a pair.

This Bride To Be tee is just the thing to wear during your wedding prep. It's your day, so tell everyone. Priced £4.

This Team Bride coin purse is a cute gift for your bridesmaids on your special day and handy too for storing one's Prosecco fund. Priced £4.

We adore this cute Pink Frill Sleeve Bra which has a fun angel vibe going on. Priced £10.

Hen party essential: Team Bride flip flops at just £2 a pair are a must-buy for your hen crew.

Even a bride needs to be comfy during the big build up. Get yourself some quirky Bride To Be slippers for £4.

Say a big thank you to your bridesmaids with these sweet Friendship Bracelets, priced £2.