Bridal must-haves: Primark’s wedding collection is here & it's gorgeous

Primark officially rocks. As if we didn't love the high street store enough, they now have a stunning new wedding collection selling everything from chic lingerie to slogan tees and wedding flip flops. Gone are the days of traipsing around expensive boutiques for your bridal underwear – Primark's collection looks just as chic for a fraction of the price. Wedding night sleepwear for £10? Not bad.

The range also features some sexy feather sandals for posing in the boudoir and 'Team Bride' flip flops for hen party pool parties. The store has remembered your bridesmaids too, with sweet keepsake jewellery for the whole crew. Time to stock up on your wedding extras ladies, before the big rush. It's going to be bride-central in Primark this spring…

Here we see Primark's elegant Happily Ever After clutch bag, which we have to admit, we're slightly obsessed by. The box shape is such a funky design and the golden glitter detailing is so fun. Priced £12.

Click through the photo gallery to see more pieces from Primark's wedding collection…