The trend that Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle are nailing

The trouser suit is a big trend right now, with celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Meghan Markle and Rita Ora showcasing colourful two-pieces. It's the perfect wardrobe staple for spring/summer and suits just about any occasion, from work meetings to evening events and weddings. This season is all about colour, be it gentle pastel hues or bright and vibrant fabrics.

Here fashion designer Victoria Beckham shows how to wear a lovely lilac trouser suit, stepping out in a three-piece outfit from her own collection. The boxy oversized style is bang on trend at the moment, with her 'Man's jacket' priced at £1,675 and the trousers at £745.

Click through the photo gallery to see the celebrities rocking the trouser suit this spring…