The trend that Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle are nailing

The trouser suit is a big trend right now, with celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Meghan Markle and Rita Ora showcasing colourful two-pieces. It's the perfect wardrobe staple for spring/summer and suits just about any occasion, from work meetings to evening events and weddings. This season is all about colour, be it gentle pastel hues or bright and vibrant fabrics.

Here fashion designer Victoria Beckham shows how to wear a lovely lilac trouser suit, stepping out in a three-piece outfit from her own collection. The boxy oversized style is bang on trend at the moment, with her 'Man's jacket' priced at £1,675 and the trousers at £745.

Click through the photo gallery to see the celebrities rocking the trouser suit this spring…

Kourtney Kardashian

Reality TV star Kourtney showed off a daring cami-free look with this dark green suit. She wore the outfit to celebrate Tristan Thompson's Birthday in California in March. The tapered trouser leg and tailored jacket are a fantastic evening style.

Emma Willis

The Voice host Emma is a huge fan of the trouser suit and she looked stunning in this fashionable baby-blue outfit at the 2018 Brit Awards. We love the wide-legged trouser and jacket with oversized-collar worn with a chic black cami. Sassy!

Emily Ratajkowski

The model went against tradition for her recent wedding to film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. She looked beautiful in a mustard-yellow trouser suit by ZARA with black cuffs and a matching black hat and veil. Gorgeous!

Kate Garraway

The Good Morning Britain presenter can often be seen wearing a trouser suit on telly, spotted recently in green, blue and yellow suits. This mint green ensemble from ZARA priced £79.99 is one of our faves. The loose-fit trousers and jacket flatter Kate's figure and is a stunning summery look.

Vanessa White

The former Saturdays singer made a statement in this bold red trouser suit at the TRIC Awards in March. Vanessa went for a fashionable large jacket with tapered trousers and a chic high heel for the event.

Meghan Markle

Everyone needs a LBS (little black suit) in their wardrobe for those chic summer evenings. Meghan Markle dazzled fans with this stylish Alexander McQueen jacket and trouser combo at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. The tailored outfit looked fabulous on Meghan's slim figure, teamed perfectly with her white blouse and high heels.

Cate Blanchett

Just the suit for a summer's day! Cate looked so elegant in this simple white number at a Giorgio Armani launch in Sydney recently. The single buttoned jacket gives a lovely feminine edge to the look. We all need this in our wardrobes.

Rita Ora

No-one does a trouser suit like Rita Ora! The singer's blue and burgundy checked two-piece is such a fun look and we love her funky black boots. The star wore the quirky suit to The Global Awards in London in March.

Emma Stone

Who says trouser suits have to match? Actress Emma Stone challenged conventional trouser suit rules when she wore this cool satin outfit to the 2018 Oscars. The star's sleek red jacket with cute pink bow and slim-fit black trousers are a fun take on a standard suit.