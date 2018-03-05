Margot Robbie leads white gown trend at 2018 Oscars

Following on from the all-black ensembles seen throughout awards season in honour of the Time's Up movement, the 2018 Oscars red carpet brought to light another trend, with a number of stars wowing in white gowns.

Margot Robbie led the trend as she arrived at the 90th Academy Awards with her mother in tow, looking gorgeous as ever in a custom-designed Chanel Haute Couture gown, that is reported to have taken some 600 hours to make.

Meanwhile, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song nominee Mary J. Blige chose a Versace gown for her big night. Other stars to put their own stamp on the trend included Jane Fonda, who looked elegant in a long-sleeved Balmain dress, and Laura Dern, who chose to wear a dress by Calvin Klein for her turn on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Click through the gallery to see our favourite looks from the Oscar's red carpet white-out...

Margot Robbie:

The best actress nominee looked stunning as ever in a custom-designed white gown from Chanel, which took over 600 hours to make. The haute couture gown was designed by Karl Lagerfeld and featured embroidered draped detailing across the shoulders and bust, which reportedly required 14 members of staff to create. The blonde beauty accessorised the look with a complementing clutch bag and debuted a new hairstyle - a short bob, which she styled into loose waves.

Mary J. Blige:

The multi-talented star pulled out all of the stops for her big night, which saw her nominated for two awards. Mary wore a structured Versace gown that featured off-the-shoulder straps, an embellished bodice and daring thigh-high split. She styled the ensemble with Forever Mark jewels, and wore her hair slicked back into a quiff.

Laura Dern:

We love the stylish simplicity of Laura Dern's Calvin Klein dress. The chic white gown featured a plunging V-neck and draped detailing over one shoulder, and was accessorised with Swarovski jewels. Sharing a photo of her red carpet look on Instagram, Laura told fans: "I love you Raf Simons and Calvin Klein. How fun to be dressed by family."

Jane Fonda:

Balmain was the designer of choice for Jane Fonda. The 80-year-old wore a pearl-dusted and beaded structure gown from the designer's 44 Francois Premier collection. Jane accessorised the look with Chopard jewellery, Salvatore Ferragamo shoes and a Perrin Perris bag, adding a Time's Up pin to show her support for the movement.

Tiffany Haddish:

Tiffany Haddish chose to re-wear an Alexander McQueen gown for her turn presenting at the Oscars on Sunday. The comedian has previously stepped out in the dress for a film premiere and while presenting Saturday Night Live, telling viewers: "I spent a lot of money on this dress! This dress cost way more than my mortgage, this [is] an Alexander McQueen, OK?"

 