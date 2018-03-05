Margot Robbie leads white gown trend at 2018 Oscars

Following on from the all-black ensembles seen throughout awards season in honour of the Time's Up movement, the 2018 Oscars red carpet brought to light another trend, with a number of stars wowing in white gowns.

Margot Robbie led the trend as she arrived at the 90th Academy Awards with her mother in tow, looking gorgeous as ever in a custom-designed Chanel Haute Couture gown, that is reported to have taken some 600 hours to make.

Meanwhile, Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song nominee Mary J. Blige chose a Versace gown for her big night. Other stars to put their own stamp on the trend included Jane Fonda, who looked elegant in a long-sleeved Balmain dress, and Laura Dern, who chose to wear a dress by Calvin Klein for her turn on the red carpet at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Click through the gallery to see our favourite looks from the Oscar's red carpet white-out...

Photo: © Getty Images