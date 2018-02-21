Brit Awards 2018: the best red carpet looks

Paloma Faith, who has been nominated for the award for British Female Solo Artist, looked stunning in a beautiful silver gown by the creator of Holly Willoughby's sparkling rainbow dress – Ashish. The sumptuous design featured a floor-length hem and boasted ruffle central detail. The plethora of bold metallic sequins gave the frock an extra-special touch and the Upside Down singer added a very appropriate glitter ball statement bag by Lulu Guinness. The mother-of-one added sky scraper high heel shoes by Charlotte Olympia and wore her long blonde tresses in a chic ponytail with a bluntly cut fringe and loose tendrils hanging down. The flamboyant singer held a bouquet of white roses as she posed for waiting photographers. The 36-year-old uploaded a stylish 'outfit of the day' snap on her Instagram account and the picture quickly generated huge interest and an abundance of excited comments from the pop singers' loyal following.

Photo: © Instagram