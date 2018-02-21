Brit Awards 2018: the best red carpet looks

Paloma Faith, who has been nominated for the award for British Female Solo Artist, looked stunning in a beautiful silver gown by the creator of Holly Willoughby's sparkling rainbow dress – Ashish. The sumptuous design featured a floor-length hem and boasted ruffle central detail. The plethora of bold metallic sequins gave the frock an extra-special touch and the Upside Down singer added a very appropriate glitter ball statement bag by Lulu Guinness. The mother-of-one added sky scraper high heel shoes by Charlotte Olympia and wore her long blonde tresses in a chic ponytail with a bluntly cut fringe and loose tendrils hanging down. The flamboyant singer held a bouquet of white roses as she posed for waiting photographers. The 36-year-old uploaded a stylish 'outfit of the day' snap on her Instagram account and the picture quickly generated huge interest and an abundance of excited comments from the pop singers' loyal following.

 Photo: © Instagram

Caroline Flack made sure her slim, toned and tanned legs were centre of attention in a delightful mint green mini dress by one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers Temperley London. The dress boasted metallic gold leaf detail and the stunning TV presenter added red lipstick.

 Photo: © Rex

Gemma Atkinson looked blooming lovely in a beautiful pink floral gown by luxury dress company Forever Unique. The pretty dress billowed as she walked, and she added a bold black belt which cinched in her tiny waist and made the most of her dancer-honed shape. She wore her blonde hair tied back and added a simple black clutch bag.

 Photo: © Rex

Holly Willoughby stole the show as she hit the red carpet at the 2018 BRIT awards in London on Wednesday evening. The This Morning star stepped out in a stunning white suit dress, featuring a decadent feather hem which she teamed with designer high heels by Gina and delicate jewels by Fenwick.

 

Myleene Klass decided to leave a stereotypical pretty dress at home instead going for a bold black top and statement trousers combo. The striped sequin trousers hugged her tiny exercise-honed frame and the floaty top gave her look a feminine stance.

 Photo: © Rex

TV presenter Maya Jama was the epitome of pretty in pink a stunning coat dress by Henry Holland. The metallic pink rosy-hued design boasted a tiny hem and bold voluminous sleeves. The girlfriend of rapper Stromzy is hosting the Brit Awards 2018 red carpet with Millie Mackintosh’s ex-husband Professor Green.

 Photo: © Rex

Emma Bunton wore a retro style PVC mac that gave her a gorgeous 60s style edge! The black number is by Kooples and showed off her lean frame and tiny waist. The Spice Girl added Stephen Webster jewellery and white high heel shoes by Casadei. The pretty blonde singer was styled by Holly Willoughby's stylist Angie Smith.

 Photo: © Rex

Pixie Lott looked lovely in a floor-length, sweeping lilac dress with a thigh high split. The dress featured spaghetti straps and bedazzled jewel detail at the waist. She added complimenting silver strappy sandals and wore her blonde locks in a trendy, slicked back style and added bold statement earrings.

 Photo: © Rex

Rochelle Humes put the green in Greensleeves in this stunning micro mini dress by high end designer Julien Macdonald. The short dress showed off her petite physique and she added towering black platform heels by Gina. The radio host's makeup look flawless as always and she was sporting her now trademark curly locks.

 Photo: © Rex

Rita Ora looked like a modern-day princess in a bombastic white feathered dress by Ralph and Russo. The head-turning design made her totally stand out on the red carpet and the bandeau cut neckline gave it a sexy edge. She wore her wild blonde curls in a stylish up do and layered gold jewellery for a contemporary edge.

 Photo: © Rex

Ellie Goulding decided to match the red carpet with a 80s style design by Stella McCartney. The scarlet number featured a ra-ra style hem and statement shoulder pads which gave the whole ensemble a super voluminous look. The Burn singer added black high heel shoes which came complete with red floral detail at the back. Her long blonde hair was flowing in wavy bohemian curls.

 Photo: © Rex

Kylie Minogue, 49, looked red hot in a stunning silk creation by Ralph and Russo. The two-piece outfit consisted of a striking gold slip dress which finished just above the knee and a bold red trench coat with tailored lapels. The trench featured a belt which cinched in the tiny singer at the waist and showed off her famously petite frame. A splash of red lipstick and high heels gave the look some extra va va voom.

 Photo: © Rex

Netflix superstar Millie Bobby Brown stunned the red carpet in a confident manner – despite being just 14 years old. The pretty Stranger Things actress wore a fun monochrome polka-dot tiered design which was cut in  a fashionable midi length and featured floral detail at the waist. Peep toe-shoes were the only accessories she needed as the dress was bold enough to carry itself.

 Photo: © Rex