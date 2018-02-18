London Fashion Week Day 2: See the designers' shows

Here’s HFM’s round-up of the best shows from the second day at London Fashion Week….

Alice Archer

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Alice Archer’s 5th collection for London Fashion Week stayed true to her unique signature and was no less enchanting. Intricate floral embroideries on silky dresses, kimonos and blouses mixed with gentle tailoring. Ultra feminine and luxurious, her artful stitchwork was a ‘winter fruit cocktail of cranberries, elderberries and oranges’ which sat nicely with delicate flowers like snowdrops, anemones, myrtle and winter jasmine.

This season she introduced techniques such as sequin work, silk shading and printing on top of her intricate needlework. Separates came in wide legged trousers, a voluminous cape and a decadent wrap coat. Fine tulle was layered over prints and girlish details like ribbons and cute covered buttons keep things light and pretty. Colours were equally luxe: rich burgundies, mossy green and classic black, lifted with pale pastel pink and ivory.

The AW18 collection was apparently influenced by a winter walk in Somerset, the stuff of childhood memories. The Alice Archer world is one of timeless beauty, no trends, no frills, no fuss; just beautiful unique pieces which any woman would covert.

Photo: © Rex