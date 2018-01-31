Duchess Kate's best looks by Erdem

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a floral print gown by designer Erdem on the first day of her tour of Sweden with husband Prince William. She wore the beautiful mustard-shade dress for a glamorous black tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassador. It was the perfect choice for the royal, who is six months pregnant with her third child.

Canadian label Erdem is a favourite of Kate's and she has worn several outfits by the designer over the past few years. This particular style combines elegant long, ruffled sleeves and a floor-length skirt with a fun, botanical print. A similar design on the Erdem website - the Stephanie floral-print silk crepe de Chine gown - retails for £1,945.

Here we look back at Duchess Kate's best looks by Erdem…

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for Erdem on July 18, 2017, day two of the royal tour of Poland in Germany. Kate donned a flattering midi skirt and matching half-sleeved top in one of the brand's pretty signature florals.

 Photo: © Getty Images

In April 2017, Kate looked radiant in the Erdem 'Evita' dress to attend a briefing for the Heads Together campaign she launched with William and Harry. The silk dress, featuring a floral print, retailed for £1,050 on the brand's website.

 Photo: © Getty Images

In February 2017, Kate chose this shimmering Erdem look for a reception marking the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture.

 Photo: © Getty Images

In October 2016, Duchess Kate stepped out in Manchester, England, wearing an elegant tweed Erdem coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

In March 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey wearing a grey coat by the label.

 Photo: © Getty Images

In October 2015 at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds Gala, Kate paired her floor-length floral gown by the Canadian-born designer with the Queen Mother's diamond and sapphire fringe earrings.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Here the Duchess wears a zip-front Erdem coat for the Tour de France Grand Depart at Harewood House on 5 July, 2014 in Leeds.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Pregnant with Prince George, Kate gave Erdem a maternity spin during a visit to Manchester in April 2013.

 Photo: © PA

Floaty pleats and florals for a toast with Prince William in Singapore during the couple's Diamond Jubilee Tour of South East Asia in September 2012.

 Photo: © Getty Images

For Trooping the Colour in 2012, the Duchess wore an Erdem floral embroidered dress in pale lavender and a gorgeous Jane Corbett hat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

For her first appearance during 2011's royal tour of Canada, Kate sported a dark blue lace Erdem dress, accessorising with a nude LK Bennett clutch and heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The royal wore another blue dress by the designer for a July 2011 outing in Quebec's Champlain Harbour.

 Photo: © Getty Images