The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in a floral print gown by designer Erdem on the first day of her tour of Sweden with husband Prince William. She wore the beautiful mustard-shade dress for a glamorous black tie dinner at the Residence of the British Ambassador. It was the perfect choice for the royal, who is six months pregnant with her third child.

Canadian label Erdem is a favourite of Kate's and she has worn several outfits by the designer over the past few years. This particular style combines elegant long, ruffled sleeves and a floor-length skirt with a fun, botanical print. A similar design on the Erdem website - the Stephanie floral-print silk crepe de Chine gown - retails for £1,945.

Here we look back at Duchess Kate's best looks by Erdem…

Photo: © Getty Images