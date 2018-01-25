All the outfits Duchess Kate has worn in 2018

It might only be January, but 2018 is proving to be a busy year for the royal family. Not only are there two weddings and two new royal babies to look forward to, but there are plenty of official engagements already in the diary. The Duchess of Cambridge already has seven royal visits under her belt this year - and she has lived to all expectations with her incredible wardrobe choices. Kicking off the year in style, Kate stunned on January 7 in a tweed coat by Moloh, which cost £445, as she stepped out for a church service in Sandringham. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the Kate had worn the stylish outerwear item before, back in 2014. This time round, she complemented the brown coat with a large hat, chocolate brown high heels and chestnut quilted bag by Chanel. We have rounded up the wife of Prince William's 2018 looks so far - which one is your favourite?

Photo: © Getty Images