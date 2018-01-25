All the outfits Duchess Kate has worn in 2018

It might only be January, but 2018 is proving to be a busy year for the royal family. Not only are there two weddings and two new royal babies to look forward to, but there are plenty of official engagements already in the diary. The Duchess of Cambridge already has seven royal visits under her belt this year - and  she has lived to all expectations with her incredible wardrobe choices.  Kicking off the year in style, Kate stunned on January 7 in a tweed coat by Moloh, which cost £445, as she stepped out for a church service in Sandringham. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the Kate had worn the stylish outerwear item before, back in 2014. This time round, she complemented the brown coat with a large hat, chocolate brown high heels and chestnut quilted bag by Chanel. We have rounded up the wife of Prince William's 2018 looks so far - which one is your favourite?

For her first engagement of the year, Kate visited London's Reach Academy Feltham school as part of her work as patron for mental health charity Place2Be. The pregnant royal wore a smart navy coat by Hobbs, which covered her pretty floral Seraphine maternity dress.

Duchess Kate visited Coventry for her second official visit of 2018, where she started her day at Coventry Cathedral. The mother of Prince George, four, and Princess Charlotte, 2, dazzled the waiting crowd in a punchy pink coat by Mulberry, which she first wore in 2015 when pregnant with little Charlotte.

On 17 January, the wife of Prince William visited Great Ormond Street Hospital in central London, and wore high street brand Boden for the very first time. The tomato red coat featured a structured design and ruffled detail around the neckline and above the pockets. She accessorised with a simple black clutch bag and pearl drop earrings by Annoushka.

Keeping it sporty! The Duchess certainly looked the part as she showed her support for the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative at Bond Primary School in Mitcham. Kate, 36, dressed in a white tracksuit top by Clarice, black track pants and Nike trainers - andmanaged to make the casual get-up look incredibly stylish.

On 23 January, Duchess Kate visited Roe Green Junior School in Kingsbury, north-west London, where she met with teachers and staff. Kate was a total blue beauty in the Sportmax coat and shoes by Rupert Sanderson, and she jazzed up her neckline with a printed silk scarf by Beluah London.

On 24 January, the mother-to-be braved the cold and rainy conditions to wow the waiting crowd at Kings College in a pastel coat by her favourite maternity brand Seraphine. The baby blue hue gave the pregnant royal a lovely fresh look, and she carried a quilted clutch bag.

