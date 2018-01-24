See Sarah Ferguson's style transformation over the years

by Sophie Hamilton /

sarah-ferguson-wedding-dress

It has been an exciting week for Sarah Ferguson, with the news that her daughter, Princess Eugenie, is to marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Fans are already speculating on what Eugenie's wedding dress will look like and the outfit her mother, Sarah, 58, will choose to wear on the big day.

The Duchess of York is known for her love of both bright fabrics and flattering black dresses, having showcased a variety of styles over the years. Sarah famously battled with her weight following the births of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in 1990 and 1992. But in 2014, she revealed how she felt better than ever after getting back in shape.

The Duchess told HELLO! how she lost three stone in just five months in an exclusive 2014 interview. She said: "It took courage to go out in public in all the years I have been overweight." Sarah became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers and inspired women worldwide with her transformation.

In this picture, we see Sarah and Prince Andrew on their wedding day in July 1986. She looked stunning in her full-length dress with classic veil as the pair waved to crowds.

Click through the photo gallery to see Sarah's style transformation over the years…

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
green-dress

The Duchess started a popular eighties trend with her 'Fergie' hair bow. She looked radiant in this long, green shirt dress with pearl necklace in August 1986 during a holiday in Scotland.

 Photo: © Getty Images

black-floral-dress

Sarah looked pretty in this black and white patterned dress in July 1990. The Duchess wore the summery outfit for the opening ceremony of the Paralympics.

 Photo: © Getty Images

sarah-ferguson-yellow-dress

The mum-of-two chose an elegant, yellow gown for a banquet in Australia back in 1990. She looked stunning with her up-do and red lipstick.

 Photo: © Getty Images

sarah-blue-suit

The Duchess opted for a smart, blue suit for a visit to St Thomas' hospital in January 1992. Sarah cut her hair into a chic bob style.

 Photo: © Getty Images

sarah-black-white-dress

Sarah followed the nineties monochrome fashion with this long, black and white dress for the Born Free Ball in 1995.

 Photo: © Getty Images

brown-sparkly-dress

Here, we see the royal wearing a stunning figure-hugging, sparkly dress for the G&P Charitable Foundation Gala Cancer Benefit in 1998.

 Photo: © Getty Images

sarah-sheer-blouse

This is one of our favourite looks of the Duchess'. The sheer, black blouse is so flattering on her figure and her drop earrings are gorgeous! She wore the outfit back in 2002.

 Photo: © Getty Images

black-dress-choker

Sarah looked so glamorous in this black, ball gown and choker at the Cipriani Wall Street Concert Series in 2005.

 Photo: © Getty Images

green-dress-2008

Sarah chose a bright, green dress for an outing in December 2008 and wore her hair in a natural, down style.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blue-dress-2010

The Duchess dressed up in royal blue for the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball in 2010. She attended the event with her daughter Princess Beatrice.

 Photo: © Getty Images

sarah-black-2014

The famous mum looked fabulous at the UK premiere of The Theory of Everything in 2014. She wore a fun knee-length, black dress with sheer top and pattern detailing on the sleeves.

 Photo: © Getty Images

sarah-blue-suit-2017

Sarah looked elegant in this blue suit with matching hat and veil in 2017.

 Photo: © Getty Images

blue-sequin-2017

The Duchess wowed in this blue, sequinned dress at the Ca' Del Bosco in Rome in 2017.

 Photo: © Getty Images