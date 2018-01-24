See Sarah Ferguson's style transformation over the years

It has been an exciting week for Sarah Ferguson, with the news that her daughter, Princess Eugenie, is to marry fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Fans are already speculating on what Eugenie's wedding dress will look like and the outfit her mother, Sarah, 58, will choose to wear on the big day.

The Duchess of York is known for her love of both bright fabrics and flattering black dresses, having showcased a variety of styles over the years. Sarah famously battled with her weight following the births of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in 1990 and 1992. But in 2014, she revealed how she felt better than ever after getting back in shape.

The Duchess told HELLO! how she lost three stone in just five months in an exclusive 2014 interview. She said: "It took courage to go out in public in all the years I have been overweight." Sarah became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers and inspired women worldwide with her transformation.

In this picture, we see Sarah and Prince Andrew on their wedding day in July 1986. She looked stunning in her full-length dress with classic veil as the pair waved to crowds.

Click through the photo gallery to see Sarah's style transformation over the years…

Photo: © Getty Images