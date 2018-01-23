National Television Awards 2018: Best dressed!

by Laura Sutcliffe /

holly-willoughby-nta-blue-dress

Holly Willoughby stole the show on Tuesday evening as she graced the red carpet at the 2018 National Television Awards. The stunning mother-of-three looked beautiful in a Grecian-inspired gown by high-end designer Elisabetta Franchi. The floor-length maxi dress hugged her slim shape in all the right places and came in a pretty cornflower blue shade, complete with pastel yellow inserts that gave the frock a fabulous eye-catching edge. The star was styled by Angie Smith, who completed Holly's incredible outfit with shoes by Charlotte Olympia. Her mid-length blonde hair was coiffed to perfection and she wore a bold crimson shade on her lips.

 Photo: © Instagram

Read more about:
christine-lampard-at-the-ntas

Christine Lampard, meanwhile, oozed elegance and class in a floor-length dress that was adorned with sequins and featured a dazzling halter neck cut. She wore her dark tresses loose around her shoulders and showcased a dramatic smoky eye.

 Photo: © Getty Images

denise-van-outen-ntas

Denise Van-Outen was all white on the night in a skimming gown, which boasted an on-trend high neck adorned with contrasting black embellished detail. She added strappy gold sandals and bold red lipstick.

 Photo: © Getty Images

fearne-cotton-ntas-new

Fearne Cotton stood out from the crowd in a bronze coloured suit that glistened as she walked! The star looked incredible in the design which was the epitome of elegant androgynous style and ensured she turned heads on the red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ferne-mccann-ntas

Ferne McCann left baby Sunday at home and made the most of her night off in a beautiful blush pink gown by online brand Naked Dresses. She wore her newly blonde locks up high and lots of smouldering jewels – in the form of layered necklaces and drop earrings.

 Photo: © PA

georgia-toffolo-ntas

Georgia Toffolo, who hosted the backstage coverage at the event arrived in a stunning blush pink dress which boasted a corset top and full bombastic skirt. The stunning design dazzled with its tiered layers.

 Photo: © Getty Images

geri-halliwell-ntas-dress

Geri Horner showed off her post-baby body in a beautiful periwinkle blue dress, which was slashed to the waist with a deep V neck cut and tied round the neck with a bow. The dress showed off the former Spice Girl's tiny frame and she accessorised with gold earrings and layered gold chains.

 Photo: © Getty Images

katie-piper-ntas

Katie Piper looked sensational a mere few weeks after giving birth! The stunning author showed off her lean frame in a figure-hugging black dress by Hasan Hejazi that featured a bold white stripe through the centre. High heels and immaculate makeup was the only accessories she needed.

 Photo: © Getty Images

penny-lancaster-ntas-new

Rod Stewart's beautiful wife Penny Lancaster showcased her model physique in a asymmetrical black gown that had glitter running through the material. She wore her blonde hair up and natural make up subtly enhanced her beauty.

 Photo: © Getty Images

rochelle-humes-and-marvin-at-ntas

Rochelle Humes wowed the crowd on the red carpet and was accompanied by her popstar husband Marvin, who looked dapper in a suit. Rochelle showed off her enviable toned legs in a purple gown by Zeynep Kartel, which had an asymmetrical neckline. Gold cage heels finished off her look.

 Photo: © Rex

susanna-reid-red-dress-ntas

Susanna Reid was also a vision in red, opting for a stunning creation by Goddiva. The bandeau cut dress featured a large bow detail across the neckline, which showed off the svelte presenter's lean shoulders and toned arms. She finished off her look with a voluminous blow-dry and earrings by ZARA.

 Photo: © Instagram

ruth-langsford-ntas

Ruth Langsford stunned in a beautiful  body-conscious design by Kevin Jon Fashion. The red gown hugged the Strictly Come Dancing contestant's slim frame, making the most of her trim shape. She finished off the polished look with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes – giving her ensemble a luxury finish.

 Photo: © Getty Images

charlotte-hawkins-ntas-silver-dress

Charlotte Hawkins, 42, looked stunning as she graced the red carpet in a grey beaded design by luxury brand Pronovias. The slinky design features a sequin top and came with a waist defining belt which showed off her minuscule waist. What a sparkle queen! 

 Photo: © Instagram

mollie-king-ntas-mint-dress

Mollie King looked dreamlike in a pastel mint hued dress with intricate beaded detail that finished past the body giving the frock a vintage feel. The sleeveless number swisher as she walked - a total ethereal design.

 Photo: © Rex

kate-garraway-ntas-red-black-dress

Kate Garraway always dresses immaculately and The National Television Awards were no exception! The 50-year-old shimmered in the body conscious design by Raishma Courture. The pretty dress was littered with red beads and a ruffled neckline finished off the dazzling display. 

 