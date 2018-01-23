National Television Awards 2018: Best dressed!

Holly Willoughby stole the show on Tuesday evening as she graced the red carpet at the 2018 National Television Awards. The stunning mother-of-three looked beautiful in a Grecian-inspired gown by high-end designer Elisabetta Franchi. The floor-length maxi dress hugged her slim shape in all the right places and came in a pretty cornflower blue shade, complete with pastel yellow inserts that gave the frock a fabulous eye-catching edge. The star was styled by Angie Smith, who completed Holly's incredible outfit with shoes by Charlotte Olympia. Her mid-length blonde hair was coiffed to perfection and she wore a bold crimson shade on her lips.

Photo: © Instagram