SAG Awards 2018: The best red carpet fashion by hellofashion.com / 22 January 2018 Another Sunday in January - which means another red carpet during awards season. Celebrities hit the SAG Awards in style from Halle Berry to Reese Witherspoon. Take a look at the stunning gowns and dapper tuxes. Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez. Read more about: SAG Awards Red Carpet Style Awards Season HOLA! USA Kristen Bell in a gown by J. Mendel. Halle Berry wowed in a Pamella Roland gown. Nicole Kidman - in an Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Omega watch, and Harry Winston jewellery - with husband Keith Urban. Elisabeth Moss, dressed in Adam Selman. Danielle Brooks in Marc Bouwer and Allison Janney, wearing Yanina Couture. John Stamos and his pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh. Alexander Skarsgaard. Mother and daughter duo Goldie Hawn (in Monique Lhuillier) and Kate Hudson (in Valentino). Margot Robbie dressed in Miu Miu. Orange Is The New Black star Dasha Polanco. Orange Is The New Black actress Laura Gómez. Allison Williams in Ralph & Russo, Christian Louboutin heels, Ana Khouri and Fernando Jorge jewels. Millie Bobby Brown - dressed in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Converse - with Dakota Fanning. Abbie Cornish. Orange Is The New Black's Diane Guerrero. This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, wearing Kate Spade New York. Nashville's Connie Britton. Alison Brie - wearing Dundas - and husband Dave Franco. Stranger Things star Noah Schnap, wearing Stella McCartney. This Is Us actor Justin Hartley wearing Yves Saint Laurent. Lupita Nyong'o wearing Ralph and Russo with Niwaka jewels, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch. Saoirse Ronan (in Louis Vuitton), Laurie Metcalf, Greta Gerwig (in Bottega Veneta) and Timothee Chalamet. Laura Dern (in Dior) and Reese Witherspoon (in Zac Posen). Mary J. Blige. Laura Linney wearing J. Mendel. Orange Is The New Black's Madeline Brewer, wearing Reem Acra. This Is Us actress Mandy Moore in Ralph Lauren. Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi in Ralph Lauren. Marisa Tomei. Dacre Montgomery, Natalia Dyer - in Christian Dior Haute Couture - and Joe Keery. Tracee Ellis Ross in Ralph & Russo. Olivia Munn in Oscar de la Renta. The Handmaid's Tale actress Samira Wiley - Tadashi Shoji - with wife Lauren Morelli. Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb - both in Prada. Thelma and Louise co-stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. Lifetime Achievement Award winner Morgan Freeman and his Electric Company co-star Rita Moreno.