SAG Awards 2018: The best red carpet fashion

by hellofashion.com /

gina-rodriguez-sags

Another Sunday in January - which means another red carpet during awards season. Celebrities hit the SAG Awards in style from Halle Berry to Reese Witherspoon. Take a look at the stunning gowns and dapper tuxes.

 

Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez.

 

kristen-bell-sags

Kristen Bell in a gown by J. Mendel.

 

halle-berry-sags

Halle Berry wowed in a Pamella Roland gown.

 

nicole-kidman-sags

Nicole Kidman - in an Armani Prive dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Omega watch, and Harry Winston jewellery - with husband Keith Urban.

 

elisabeth-moss-sags

Elisabeth Moss, dressed in Adam Selman.

 

allison-janney-danielle-brooks-sags

Danielle Brooks in Marc Bouwer and Allison Janney, wearing Yanina Couture.

 

john-stamos-sags

John Stamos and his pregnant fiancée Caitlin McHugh.

 

alexander-skarsgaard-sags

Alexander Skarsgaard.

 

kate-hudson-goldie-hawn-sags

Mother and daughter duo Goldie Hawn (in Monique Lhuillier) and Kate Hudson (in Valentino).

 

margot-robbie-sags

Margot Robbie dressed in Miu Miu.

 

dasha-polanco-sags

Orange Is The New Black star Dasha Polanco.

 

laura-gomez-sags

Orange Is The New Black actress Laura Gómez.

 

allison-williams-sags

Allison Williams in Ralph & Russo, Christian Louboutin heels, Ana Khouri and Fernando Jorge jewels.

 

dakota-fanning-sags

Millie Bobby Brown - dressed in Calvin Klein by Appointment and Converse - with Dakota Fanning.

 

abbie-cornish-sags

Abbie Cornish.

 

diane-guerrero-sags

Orange Is The New Black's Diane Guerrero.

 

chrissy-metz-sags

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, wearing Kate Spade New York.

 

connie-britton-sags

Nashville's Connie Britton.

 

alison-brie-dave-franco-sags

Alison Brie - wearing Dundas - and husband Dave Franco.

 

GettyImages-908478686

Stranger Things star Noah Schnap, wearing Stella McCartney.

 

justin-hartley-sags

This Is Us actor Justin Hartley wearing Yves Saint Laurent.

 

lupita-nyongo-sags

Lupita Nyong'o wearing Ralph and Russo with Niwaka jewels, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and a Tyler Ellis clutch.

 

lady-bird-sags

Saoirse Ronan (in Louis Vuitton), Laurie Metcalf, Greta Gerwig (in Bottega Veneta) and Timothee Chalamet.

 

reese-witherspoon-sags

Laura Dern (in Dior) and Reese Witherspoon (in Zac Posen).

 

mary-j-blige-sags

Mary J. Blige.

 

laura-linney-sags

Laura Linney wearing J. Mendel.

 

madeline-brewer-sags

Orange Is The New Black's Madeline Brewer, wearing Reem Acra.

 

mandy-moore-sags

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore in Ralph Lauren.

 

yara-shahidi-sags

Grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi in Ralph Lauren.

 

marisa-tomei-sags

Marisa Tomei.

 

natalia-dyer-sags

Dacre Montgomery, Natalia Dyer - in Christian Dior Haute Couture - and Joe Keery.

 

tracee-ellis-ross-sags

Tracee Ellis Ross in Ralph & Russo.

 

olivia-munn-sags

Olivia Munn in Oscar de la Renta.

 

samira-wiley-sags

The Handmaid's Tale actress Samira Wiley - Tadashi Shoji - with wife Lauren Morelli.

 

sam-rockwell-leslie-bibb-sags

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb - both in Prada.

 

susan-sarandon-geena-davis-sags

Thelma and Louise co-stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis.

 

rita-moreno-sags

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Morgan Freeman and his Electric Company co-star Rita Moreno.

 