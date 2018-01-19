Seven times Sophie, the Countess of Wessex looked incredibly stylish

by Laura Sutcliffe /

sophie-wessex-best-dressed

Meghan Markle might be the name on everyone's lips right now – but there is another royal who is dominating the fashion blogs, and that is Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. The 52-year-old wife of Prince Edward dazzled onlookers on Christmas Day in a sumptuous Erdem gown that almost put Duchess Kate and Meghan in the shade. The mother-of-two has a penchant for designer labels and favours a typically polished, classic look. Who can forget the feather trimmed dress she wore to the Coronation Festival in 2013? And she certainly knows how to rock a hat, and owns a dazzling collection of coats that are giving us major outwear inspiration right now. Sophie is fast becoming the poster girl for females in their 50s and in celebration of her style credentials, we have rounded up her best fashion moments – which one is your favourite?

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:
sophie-wessex-chelsea-flower-show-pink-valentino-dress

Sophie attended the 2017 RHS Chelsea Flower show with the Queen and looked stunning in a pastel pink gown by Valentino. It hugged her trim frame and the voluminous bell sleeves gave the dress a contemporary edge. Sophie, 52, finished her look with Gianvito Rossi high heels.

 Photo: © Rex

sophie-wessex-nude-trousers-flared-blazer

The Countess of Wessex opened a new sports facilities at Treloar College on 4 June 2014 and showed off her slim physique in a blush pink coat that featured a graduated, flared hem, which she teamed with matching tailored trousers. The polished style was smart yet feminine. We love her loose hairstyle and gold drop earrings.

 Photo: © Rex

sophie-wessex-pucci-white-dress

Sophie joined the Queen and Princess Anne at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015, and wore a sophisticated white dress by Emilio Pucci, which boasted a knotted waist detail that made the most of her tiny frame. She teamed the dress with a circular clutch bag by Sophie Habsburg and shoes by L.K.Bennett.

 Photo: © Rex

sophie-wessex-prada-coat-purple

Prince Edward's wife looked perfect in Prada in 2014, wearing a stunning violet design, which featured statement gold buttons, she dazzled the crowd at the opening of the Healing Foundation Centre in Birmingham. Sophie teamed the dress coat with black 'Belle' boots by her favourite mid-range high street store L.K.Bennett.

 Photo: © Rex

sophie-wessex-erdem-dress-christmas-day

Mother-of-two Sophie turned heads on Christmas Day as she attended a festive church service in Sandringham. She stepped out in a vibrant purple and pink hued coat dress by Erdem, which she paired with classic navy high-heel pumps, a burgundy clutch bag and a subtle yet chic hat.

 Photo: © Rex

sophie-wessex-red-alaia

On Christmas Day 2016, Sophie was a lady in red, sporting a delightful skater-style frock by Alaia, featuring an intricate lace overlay. The flared skirt was a flattering fit that made the most of her lean frame. She wore a beautiful statement hat by Jane Taylor and carried a matching clutch bag.

 Photo: © Rex