Seven times Sophie, the Countess of Wessex looked incredibly stylish

Meghan Markle might be the name on everyone's lips right now – but there is another royal who is dominating the fashion blogs, and that is Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. The 52-year-old wife of Prince Edward dazzled onlookers on Christmas Day in a sumptuous Erdem gown that almost put Duchess Kate and Meghan in the shade. The mother-of-two has a penchant for designer labels and favours a typically polished, classic look. Who can forget the feather trimmed dress she wore to the Coronation Festival in 2013? And she certainly knows how to rock a hat, and owns a dazzling collection of coats that are giving us major outwear inspiration right now. Sophie is fast becoming the poster girl for females in their 50s and in celebration of her style credentials, we have rounded up her best fashion moments – which one is your favourite?

Photo: © Rex