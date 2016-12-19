All the stars who have twinned in the same outfit as Kate

Looks like the stars are just as taken with the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion sense as we are! Drew Barrymore, Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney are just a few of the stars who have taken style cues from the royal and slipped into one of her flawless looks...

Kate Middleton got festive stepping out in a frock also worn by actress Drew Barrymore. The stylish royal attended the 2016 Heads Together Christmas party wearing the Cai Floral-Print Jacquard Dress by Vanessa Seward, which she paired with a Mulberry clutch and black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

The Hollywood star wore the silk dress a few months prior to the Duchess. Like Kate, Drew accessorized the knee-length design with a black handbag and matching ankle strap heels during her 2016 “branding trip” to Hong Kong.

Photos: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Instagram