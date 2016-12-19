All the stars who have twinned in the same outfit as Kate

by hellofashion.com /

Looks like the stars are just as taken with the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion sense as we are! Drew Barrymore, Meghan Markle and Amal Clooney are just a few of the stars who have taken style cues from the royal and slipped into one of her flawless looks... 

Kate Middleton got festive stepping out in a frock also worn by actress Drew Barrymore. The stylish royal attended the 2016 Heads Together Christmas party wearing the Cai Floral-Print Jacquard Dress by Vanessa Seward, which she paired with a Mulberry clutch and black suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.

The Hollywood star wore the silk dress a few months prior to the Duchess. Like Kate, Drew accessorized the knee-length design with a black handbag and matching ankle strap heels during her 2016 “branding trip” to Hong Kong.

Photos: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Instagram

 

Read more about:

Apart from being in relationships with British royals, the Duchess of Cambridge and actress Meghan Markle also share a similar sense of style. The two ladies both donned lacy Diane von Furstenberg dresses a few years apart. Prince Harry's American girlfriend donned a shorter navy version of the designer's "Zarita" dress to a 2012 USA Network event in Hollywood, while Prince William's wife opted for a full-length black gown version for the 2014 Royal Variety Performance in London.

Photos: Getty Images

 

Kate Middleton wowed in an elegant white crepe gown by Self-Portrait at movie premiere in London on November 3. The Duchess of Cambridge's stylish outing comes a week after heiress Paris Hilton stepped out in Los Angeles wearing the same Victorian-inspired, pleated maxi dress to amfAR's Inspiration Gala. Unlike Kate who wore her glossy locks down in loose waves, Nicky Hilton's sister opted for an updo to show off the crochet collar.

Photos: Getty Images

 

Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia stepped out for their country's National Day celebration on October 12, 2016 sporting Carolina Herrera coats very similar to the one worn by the Duchess of Cambridge during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. Like Kate, Sofia opted for a scarlet coat by the designer, while her older sister Leonor wore a darker shade.

Photos: Dominic Lipinski PA Wire/Press Association Images/Acero/AlterPhotos/ABACA USA ABACA/PA Images

 

Ladies in red. The British royal and Emmy Rossum wore the same red Preen dress in a span of a couple of days. Kate donned the dress with the asymmetrical neckline to a reception held at Victoria's Government House during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. Meanwhile the Shameless actress wore the tea-length frock to her bridal shower luncheon at the Hotel Bel Air.

Photo: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage/Instagram

 

For the Duchess' private engagement with the Bhutanese royals in 2016, she wore a $1,495 Tory Burch floral mesh gown featuring retro-inspired flowers and side slits. Hours after Kate stunned in the gown, Drew Barrymore stepped out in New York City wearing the same embellished frock to the ASPCA Bergh Ball. Designer Tory acknowledged the coincidence was funny, telling HELLO!, “I had no idea!”


Photo: Getty Images

 

Kate and Amal Clooney not only have beauty and brains in common, but also a similar taste in style. The human rights attorney stepped out to the United Nations in 2016 wearing an Alexander McQueen dress featuring the label's "Obsession Multi Print." Kate wore the same floral and butterfly pattern in a different dress style earlier in the year during the Wimbledon Men's Finals.

Photo: Getty images

 

Prince George’s mom and Angelina Jolie
looked like Grecian goddesses donning a one-shoulder dress by Jenny Packham. Kate wowed wearing a silver version of the gown to a 2011 reception and dinner at St. James’s Palace, while Angelina wore it in a scarlet color months prior at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tree of Life.

Photo: Lefteris Pitarakis - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

 

Weeks after Kate Middleton wowed in an off-the-shoulder midi dress by Barbara Casasola for the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award held at the Natural History Museum, Melanie Griffith donned the same dress in a darker shade across the pond for a Hallmark Channel TCA event. While Kate wore her glossy locks down with the frock, the Hollywood actress opted for an elegant updo. The royal and her infamous "effect" also inspired reality star Kourtney Kardashian to wear the on-trend dress for her You magazine photoshoot.

Photo: Getty Images/Peter Pedonomou for YOU Magazine

 