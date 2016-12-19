December's best celebrity red carpet looks by hellofashion.com / 19 December 2016 December 19: Nicole Kidman premiered her Golden Globe-nominated film Lion at home in Australia. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Reese Witherspoon Matthew McConaughey Celebrity kids Red Carpet Premieres Celebrity style Cate Blanchett December 18: Jessica Alba and Jenna Dewan-Tatum had a mum date night at the Baby2Baby Holiday Party in Beverly Hills. Photo: © Getty Images December 14: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris couldn't keep their eyes off each other at the premiere of Passengers in Hollywood. Photo: Getty Images December 14: Passengers star Jennifer Lawrence was a vision in white Dior on the black carpet. Photo: Getty Images December 12: Priyanka Chopra and David Beckham made a powerful pair at UNICEF's 70th anniversary gala in New York. Photo: © Getty Images December 12: Helen Mirren rocked faux fur at the premiere of Collateral Beauty in New York. Photo: © Getty Images December 11: Shawn Mendes hit the red carpet before performing at KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2016 in Boston. Photo: © Getty Images December 10: Felicity Jones dazzled in Dior at the premiere of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images December 10: Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe walked the red carpet together at a screening of their new film Hidden Figures in New York. Photo: © Getty Images December 8: Marion Cotillard styled her baby bump in Seraphine Maternity during the Assasin's Creed photo call in London. Photo: © Getty Images December 7: Chrissy Teigen wore a winter-white ensemble as she stood next to husband John Legend during their night out at Target's The Toycracker in NYC. Photo: © Getty Images December 7: Olivia Wilde had enough flare to go around during Target's The Toycracker in NYC. Photo: © WireImage December 7: Emma Stone was a ray of golden style in a shift dress by Giambattista Valli and the Portofino sandals by Gianvito Rossi during The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast in L.A. Photo: © WireImage December 7: Lea Michele smiled as she took the carpet in a dress by J. Mendel during The Hollywood Reporter's 25th annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in L.A. Photo: © WireImage December 7: Jennifer Aniston wore a multi-coloured gown by Roberto Cavalli during the premiere of Office Christmas Party in Westwood, California. Photo: © Getty Images December 7: Olivia Munn looked stunning in a dress by Jonathan Simkhai and shoes by Jimmy Choo during the premiere of Office Christmas Party in Westwood, California. Photo: © Getty Images December 7: Katy Perry showed a lot of leg in a black dress at the premiere of Office Christmas Party in Westwood, California. Photo: © Getty Images December 7: La La Land actress Emma Stone was a ray of sunshine wearing a Rochas dress paired with Jimmy Choo shoes at her hand and footprint ceremony held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, California. Photo: © WireImage December 6: Nicky Hilton had a House of Herrera moment in an embellished dress during the event in honour of Carolina Herrera at Lincoln Center in NYC. Photo: © Getty Images December 6: Emmy Rossum graced the red carpet in a House of Herrera original during the event held in honor of Carolina Herrera at Lincoln Center in NYC. Photo: © Getty Images December 6: Katie Holmes wore a dress by Zac Posen and sported new bangs during the Cinema Society screening of her new film All We Had sponsored by Ruffino in NYC. Photo: © FilmMagic December 6: Emma Stone looked gorgeous in a blue Prada dress with Jimmy Choo shoes as she stood next to Ryan Gosling during the premiere of La La Land in Westwood, California. Photo: © Getty Images December 6: Sacha Baron Cohen stood by his wife and "Trailblazer Award" winner Isla Fisher on the carpet during the AACTA Awards in Sydney, Australia. Sasha took a tip from his wife's style book and matched his tie with her elegant gown. Photo: © WireImage December 5: Yolanda and Gigi Hadid had a mother-daughter style moment in Atelier Versace during the 2016 British Fashion Awards in London.Photo: © Getty Images December 5: Queen of fashion! Lady Gaga added the right amount of drama to her floor-length gown by Brandon Maxwell during the 2016 British Fashion Awards in London. Photo: © WireImage December 5: Showing off! Karlie Kloss wore a black cut out dress by Stella McCartney during the 2016 British Fashion Awards in London.Photo: © WireImage December 5: Joan Smalls was on trend in a matching cropped top and pants set by Baja East during the 2016 British Fashion Awards in London. Photo: © AP December 5: Salma Hayek worked the red carpet in a printed dress, that showed off her legs, by Gucci during the 2016 British Fashion Awards in London.Photo: © Getty Images December 5: Jared Leto wore head-to-toe Gucci during the 2016 British Fashion Awards in London. Photo: © Getty Images December 4: White hot! Lily Aldridge stunned in a long dress by Jason Wu during the 39th annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Photo: © WireImage December 5: Olivia Munn stunned in a lace Reem Acra dress next to Office Christmas Party co-stars Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston, who wore a chic Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit during the film's Cinema Society screening sponsored by Svedka in NYC.Photo: © WireImage December 4: Juliane Hough took the plunge in a metallic gold dress by Reformation for the 2016 TrevorLive Fundraiser in L.A. The dancer added a little more detail to her look with a belt by Chloe. Photo: © WireImage December 4: Sienna Miller was a vision in a blush pink gown during the 2017 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California. Photo: © WireImage December 3: Jessica Chastain had the right look in a jumpsuit by Elie Saab, Piaget earrings and Jimmy Choo shoes during the screening of Miss Sloane in NYC. Photo: © Getty Images Actress Reese Witherspoon stepped out in an embellished skater dress for the premiere of Universal Pictures' Sing in Los Angeles.Photo: © WireImage Reese brought along husband Jim Toth and her kids — Ava Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe and baby of the family, Tennessee Toth — to the premiere. Photo: © Getty Images Reese Witherspoon's daughter Ava Phillippe opted for a little black dress for the glitzy evening. Photo: © WireImage Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves coordinated in blue for the premiere of Sing in Los Angeles, California.Photo: © WireImage The couple also brought along their three kids — Levi, eight, Vida, six, and three-year-old Livingston, all wearing adorable suits and bow ties.Photo: © Getty Images Jennifer Hudson brought her little boy David as her date.Photo: © WireImage Team USA Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez wore a graphic-print dress and scalloped sandals.Photo: © Getty Images Tori Kelly was lovely in lace for the debut of Sing. Photo: © WireImage Canadian star Emmanuelle Chriqui was chic in winter white at the premiere of Hulu's Shut Eye at ArcLight Hollywood.Photo: © WireImage Kate Mara hit the Man Down premiere at ArcLight Hollywood.Photo: © Getty Images Solange Knowles rocked her signature standout style at the Ailey and Jazz opening night gala at New York City Center.Photo: © Getty Images Actress Kate Beckinsale showed off her toned physique in a crossover peek-a-boo gown at the Underworld: Blood Wars Mexico City premiere.Photo: © WireImage Cate Blanchett was a golden girl in metallic knits at the Pedro Almodovar Retrospective Opening Night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.Photo: © Getty Images