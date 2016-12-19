Best slip dresses on the high street

by hellofashion.com /

Gizele-Oliveira-slip-dress

The nineties-inspired slip dress is a major player for party season, reimagined in dancefloor-ready sequins, bold hues and textures. Try out the trend for yourself with our guide to ten of our favourite slip dresses on the high street…

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:
Topshop

Tick off two trends in one with this crushed velvet LBD. With a figure-hugging silhouette and lace trim this piece couldn't be easier to wear – throw on your leather jacket and heels and you're good to go.

£36, Topshop.

 

River-Island

Sequins are a festive favourite, making this silver slip dress a sure-fire winner. Glam yours up with heels or pare back with black ankle boots for a grunge twist.

£45, River Island.

 

Zara

This Zara Studio floral slip dress is an investment that will see you through party season and beyond. Layer over a long-sleeved top now and then wear on its own as the temperatures rise.

£69.99, ZARA.

 

Miss-Selfridge

Snap up this Miss Selfridge dress while you can! With its chic colour block detail and incredible price this midi slip dress is sure to sell out fast.

Was £39, now £15, Miss Selfridge.

 

New-Look

Metallics have been another key trend on the red carpet this season; take inspiration from the celebrities and try it out for yourself with this pink metallic pleated slip dress.

£24.99, New Look.

 

ASOS

With its wine-toned hue and cinched waist detail, there's a lot to love about this satin ASOS mini dress.

£25, ASOS.

 

ASOS-cold-shoulder

Work winter's slip dress and cold shoulder trends in one stylish piece with this green J.O.A dress, available at ASOS.

£65, J.O.A at ASOS.

 

HM

A look pioneered by girls like Kendall Jenner, layering your slip dress over a t-shirt is the coolest way to wear it. This H&M dress makes it easy with a cropped tee already sewn in.

£17.99, H&M.

 