Best slip dresses on the high street by hellofashion.com / 19 December 2016 The nineties-inspired slip dress is a major player for party season, reimagined in dancefloor-ready sequins, bold hues and textures. Try out the trend for yourself with our guide to ten of our favourite slip dresses on the high street… Tick off two trends in one with this crushed velvet LBD. With a figure-hugging silhouette and lace trim this piece couldn't be easier to wear – throw on your leather jacket and heels and you're good to go. £36, Topshop. Sequins are a festive favourite, making this silver slip dress a sure-fire winner. Glam yours up with heels or pare back with black ankle boots for a grunge twist. £45, River Island. This Zara Studio floral slip dress is an investment that will see you through party season and beyond. Layer over a long-sleeved top now and then wear on its own as the temperatures rise. £69.99, ZARA. Snap up this Miss Selfridge dress while you can! With its chic colour block detail and incredible price this midi slip dress is sure to sell out fast. Was £39, now £15, Miss Selfridge. Metallics have been another key trend on the red carpet this season; take inspiration from the celebrities and try it out for yourself with this pink metallic pleated slip dress. £24.99, New Look. With its wine-toned hue and cinched waist detail, there's a lot to love about this satin ASOS mini dress. £25, ASOS. Work winter's slip dress and cold shoulder trends in one stylish piece with this green J.O.A dress, available at ASOS. £65, J.O.A at ASOS. A look pioneered by girls like Kendall Jenner, layering your slip dress over a t-shirt is the coolest way to wear it. This H&M dress makes it easy with a cropped tee already sewn in. £17.99, H&M.